12 stunning pieces of jewelry you won't believe were made with a 3D printer

shapeways This ‘Guilloche’ necklace is both strong and flexible

3-D printers are known from printing everything from spare car parts to burritos.

Now the tools are being used to create stunning works of art and jewelry.

Shapeways has an abundance of 3D jewelry for sale on its site. Many pieces are printed in high-quality materials such as 14 karat gold and platinum.

