12 Stocks That'll Be Rocked By Apple Earnings Today

Apple’s set to release earnings today, and it will almost certainly beat its managed earnings expectations yet again, as highlighted by our own Dan Frommer:



Running the old formula, based on Apple’s midpoint March quarter guidance of $2.34 EPS and $13.20 billion in sales, history suggests Apple should report EPS of about $3.28 on $14.26 billion of revenue.

Wall Street expects lower earnings but even higher revenue: Consensus stands at $3.10 of EPS on $14.74 billion of revenue. So Apple is set up to once again “surprise” on earnings, and possibly continue to rewrite our formulas again on revenue.

All eyes will be on Apple, its partners, and its competitors.

COMPETITOR: Research in Motion (RIMM) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance COMPETITOR: Microsoft (MSFT) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance COMPETITOR: Nokia (NOK) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance COMPETITOR: Motorola (MOT) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: Omnivision (OVTI) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: Texas Instruments (TXN) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: Broadcom (BRCM) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: Cirrus (CRUS) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: Infineon (IFX) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance SUPPLIER: ARM (ARMH) SUPPLIER: Intel (INTC) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance NETWORK PARTNER: AT&T (ATT) 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance The monster itself 6-Month Relative Performance, Source: Google Finance

