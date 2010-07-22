12 Stocks That Will Be Rocked By UPS And Caterpillar Today

Vincent Fernando, CFA
fedex

Photo: Image: jurvetson

Today we’ll see how bellwethers UPS (UPS) and Caterpillar (CAT) are faring in the current economy.To what extent have they experienced a slow-down? What’s their outlook?

Given UPS’s broad feel for economic activity via trade and Caterpillar’s gauge of construction activity around the world, this duo’s prospects will drive transportation, commodities, steel, and machinery.

FedEx (FDX)

Caterpillar's business says much about commodities demand: BHP Billiton (BHP)

Caterpillar's business says much about commodities demand: Alcoa (AA)

RAILROADS: Union Pacific (UNP)

RAILROADS: CSX (CSX)

RAILROADS: Norfolk Southern (NSC)

DELIVERY SERVICES: Expeditors Intl

TRUCKING: Conway (CNW)

CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY: CNH Global (CNH)

Caterpillar's business says much about commodities demand: Freeport McMoRan (FCX)

COMMODITIES: Vale (VALE)

STEEL: Nuecor (NUE)

