12 Stocks Ready To Run Thanks To BP Plugging The Leak

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Scuba Dive Oil

BP shares in London have rallied after BP, at least temporarily, completely stopped the flow of oil from the Gulf of Mexico.

The game’s far from over, but the situation is clearly moving in the right direction.

Here are key BP-related names, most of which have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last three months.

We’ve built S&P500 relative performance charts. You’ll see that most of these names still have a long way to go before hitting pre-spill levels. All will likely see increased action as news flow intensifies.

Transocean (RIG)

Source: Google Finance

Anadarko (APC)

Source: Google Finance

BP ADR (BP)

Source: Google Finance

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS)

Source: Google Finance

Pride (PDE)

Source: Google Finance

Diamond Offshore (DO)

Source: Google Finance

Noble (NE)

Source: Google Finance

Halliburton (HAL)

Source: Google Finance

Exxon Mobile (XOM)

Source: Google Finance

Chevron (CVX)

Source: Google Finance

Tidewater (TDW)

Source: Google Finance

Conoco Phillips (COP)

Source: Google Finance

Now see...

9 Charts That Paint A Surprisingly Bright Future For BP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.