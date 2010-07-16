12 Stocks Ready To Run Thanks To BP Plugging The Leak

BP shares in London have rallied after BP, at least temporarily, completely stopped the flow of oil from the Gulf of Mexico.



The game’s far from over, but the situation is clearly moving in the right direction.

Here are key BP-related names, most of which have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last three months.

We’ve built S&P500 relative performance charts. You’ll see that most of these names still have a long way to go before hitting pre-spill levels. All will likely see increased action as news flow intensifies.

