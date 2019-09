JP Morgan Chase

Photo: AP

U.S. stock futures were sitting around the zero-line, even indicating a lower open.Then JP Morgan reported earnings well above what analysts’ expected.



Now U.S. futures are in the green and the some key financials are rallying in the pre-market. For other key names though, even JPM’s news isn’t enough of a boost.

Goldman (GS) Bank of America (BAC) Morgan Stanley (MS) Citi (C) Wells Fargo (WFC) UBS AG (UBS) NYSE Euronext (NYX) JP Morgan (JPM) Barclays (BCS) HSBC (HBC) Deutsche Bank (DB) Credit Suisse (CS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.