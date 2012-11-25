These 12 States Have A Serious Problem With Foreclosures

Photo: Maulim via Flickr
Foreclosure filings on U.S. homes were up 3 per cent in October from a month ago, but down 19 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.One in every 706 homes received a foreclosure filing in October.
“We continued to see vastly different foreclosure trends across the country in October, depending primarily on how each state’s foreclosing infrastructure was able to handle the high volume of delinquent loans during the worst of the foreclosure crisis in 2010,” said Daren Blomquist vice president of RealtyTrac in a press release.
We highlighted the 12 states that were still being crushed by foreclosures in October. The three states with the biggest increases, namely New Jersey, New York and Connecticut didn’t make our list which is ranked by foreclosure rates.
Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.
1 in every 724 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
3,860
Worst county:
Morgan
October foreclosure filings were up 8.03 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 643 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
2,077
Worst county:
Pottawattamie
October foreclosure filings were down 15.07 per cent from a year ago
1 in every 607 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
7,461
Worst county:
Wayne
October foreclosure filings were down 53.68 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 601 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
3,557
Worst county:
Richland
October foreclosure filings were down 2.62 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 563 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
3,934
Worst county:
Fremont
October foreclosure filings were down 16.81 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 476 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
10,777
Worst county:
Stark
October foreclosure filings were up 24 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 439 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
9,309
Worst county:
Newton
October foreclosure filings were down 7 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 420 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
6,766
Worst county:
Navajo
October foreclosure filings were down 36.33 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 379 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
36,054
Worst county:
Stanislaus
October foreclosure filings were down 34.82 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 356 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
14,899
Worst county:
Will
October foreclosure filings were up 18.98 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 352 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
3,334
Worst county:
Clark
October foreclosure filings were down 47.14 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 312 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012
Foreclosure properties:
28,783
Worst county:
St. Lucie
October foreclosure filings were down 12.97 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
