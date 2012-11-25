These 12 States Have A Serious Problem With Foreclosures

Photo: Maulim via Flickr

Foreclosure filings on U.S. homes were up 3 per cent in October from a month ago, but down 19 per cent from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.One in every 706 homes received a foreclosure filing in October.



“We continued to see vastly different foreclosure trends across the country in October, depending primarily on how each state’s foreclosing infrastructure was able to handle the high volume of delinquent loans during the worst of the foreclosure crisis in 2010,” said Daren Blomquist vice president of RealtyTrac in a press release.

We highlighted the 12 states that were still being crushed by foreclosures in October. The three states with the biggest increases, namely New Jersey, New York and Connecticut didn’t make our list which is ranked by foreclosure rates.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.



Indiana 1 in every 724 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

3,860 Worst county:

Morgan

October foreclosure filings were up 8.03 per cent from a year ago

Iowa 1 in every 643 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

2,077 Worst county:

Pottawattamie

October foreclosure filings were down 15.07 per cent from a year ago

Michigan 1 in every 607 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

7,461 Worst county:

Wayne

October foreclosure filings were down 53.68 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac South Carolina 1 in every 601 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

3,557 Worst county:

Richland October foreclosure filings were down 2.62 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Colorado 1 in every 563 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

3,934

Worst county:

Fremont

October foreclosure filings were down 16.81 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Ohio 1 in every 476 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

10,777 Worst county:

Stark

October foreclosure filings were up 24 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Georgia 1 in every 439 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

9,309

Worst county:

Newton

October foreclosure filings were down 7 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Arizona 1 in every 420 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

6,766

Worst county:

Navajo

October foreclosure filings were down 36.33 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac California 1 in every 379 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

36,054

Worst county:

Stanislaus

October foreclosure filings were down 34.82 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Illinois 1 in every 356 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

14,899

Worst county:

Will

October foreclosure filings were up 18.98 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Nevada 1 in every 352 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

3,334

Worst county:

Clark

October foreclosure filings were down 47.14 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac Florida 1 in every 312 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2012 Foreclosure properties:

28,783 Worst county:

St. Lucie

October foreclosure filings were down 12.97 per cent from a year ago Source: RealtyTrac

Now see another major risk to the U.S. economy... The Ultimate Guide To The Fiscal Cliff >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.