12 States Where Homeowners Are Deep Underwater

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The housing market has been flashing signs of recovery. Another positive sign is the decline in the number of residential properties with a mortgage in negative equity.But that’s not to say negative equity isn’t a huge problem.

11.4 million or 23.7 per cent of all residential properties with a mortgage were in negative equity – when borrowers owe more on their mortgages than their property is worth – in the first quarter, according to a new report by Corelogic.



We drew on CoreLogic data to rank the 12 states with the most highest negative equity share in the first quarter of 2012. On average, the five worst states had a combined average of 44.5 per cent of mortgages underwater.

Note: Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio is a measure used by financial institutions to gauge risk before approving a mortgage. The higher the LTV ratio, the higher the risk and the more expensive the loan.

