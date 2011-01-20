12 Awful Stadiums That Should Be Immediately Torn Down

Texas Stadium is read its last rites.

Photo: AP

Dallas, Pittsburgh, Orlando, and New York City have all opened glistening new stadiums over the past couple of years, but not every sports town is so fortunate.There’s still plenty of teams out there languishing in horrific venues across the country. They’re outdated, unprofitable or just plain ugly.



Even when some teams escape to greener fields, they leave behind empty shells that gobble maintenance fees and scar skylines.

Arenas and stadiums are part of a city’s fabric, but like an ageing family pet, sometimes you need to learn to let go.

