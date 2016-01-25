The top 12 skills tech employers want today

When it comes landing your dream career in tech, there’s often one obstacle you have to pass first: getting someone to call you from your resume, LinkedIn profile or job applications.

So Bentley University and a startup called Burning Glass that uses big data to examine workforce trends set about answering what skills are most in demand?. They examined nearly 25 million U.S. job postings to find out.

From that, they came up with this list of top 11 skills that thousand of employers say they want. If you’ve got experience in these areas, be sure to use these keywords in your resume to help you come to the top of the resume pool.

No. 12: Process Improvement Shutterstock Keyword/skill: Process Improvement Average salary: $82,213

Increase in demand for that skill: 69 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 209,771 Process improvement is a term that comes from a systematic organisation management style called Business Process Management. No. 11: Mentoring Shutterstock Keyword/skill: Mentoring Average salary: $92,885

Increase in demand for that skill: 73 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 209,872 Many companies have formal mentoring programs, but many more are also looking for people who are willing to be leaders to others just learning the ropes. No. 10: Collaboration YouTube Keyword/Skill: Collaboration Average salary: $85,984

Increase in demand for that skill: 88 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 225,883 These days collaboration refers to both a work ethic (a willingness to work in groups), and proficiency with set of technologies that include things like Google Apps for working on documents, Box for sharing them, or Slack for chatting. No. 9: Decision making Shutterstock Keyword/skill: Decision making Average salary: $76,603

Increase in demand for that skill: 87 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 208,303 Even if you weren't a manager in charge of a team, employers are looking for evidence that employees have good decision-making skills. So use this keyword to explain how you work. No. 8: Sales Getty Images. Keyword/skill: Decision making Keyword/skill: Sales Average salary: $70,470

Increase in demand for that skill: 57 percent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 890,710 Sales obviously applies to anyone looking for a sales gig. But others may want to sprinkle it in even if their work indirectly helped improve sales. No. 7: SAP SAP SAP CEO Bill McDermott Keyword/skill: SAP Average salary: $76,178

Increase in demand for that skill: 39 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 307,728 'SAP' refers to the financial software from software giant SAP. Companies are looking for IT people who are adept at managing SAP, as well as employees who know how to use its commonly-used business apps. No. 6: Oracle Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Keyword/skill: Oracle Average salary: $90,557

Increase in demand for that skill: 56 percent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 565,002 Oracle also makes a lot of enterprise software, but this keyword typically refers to IT expertise managing Oracle databases. No. 5: Mathematics Shaun Heasley / Getty Images Keyword/skill: Mathematics Average salary: $75,719

Increase in demand for that skill: 65 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 261,243 Even if you didn't major in maths in college, if you have an aptitude it can help to let your potential tech employer know. No. 4: SQL Sean Gallup/Getty Images Keyword/skill: SQL Average salary: $93,154

Increase in demand for that skill: 49 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 726,698 SQL is a database technology for asking the database questions and getting reports back. It tends to goes hand-in-hand with 'Oracle' as a keyword, since Oracle makes a hugely popular SQL database. But Microsoft, IBM, and others make SQL databases, too. No. 3: Data analysis CBS Keyword/skill: Data analysis Average salary: $76,384

Increase in demand for that skill: 82 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 278,514 The business world is agog over 'big data' and finding people with the skills to do big data is tough for them. The trendy term these days is 'data scientist' to describe the job. But 'data analysis' is what this kind of work is all about. No. 2: Business development Getty Images. Keyword/skill: Business development Average salary: $80,887

Increase in demand for that skill: 50 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 475,525 Business development can refer to work in sales or in marketing. But many support roles also contribute to business development, which can also mean anything that leads to the evolution of the business. So if you can make a case that you've got this skill, do it. No. 1: Social media Udemy Keyword/skill: Social media Average salary: $62,680

Increase in demand for that skill: 160 per cent

Total number of job openings that need that skill: 115,004 Every company these days is using every means it can to communicate with all of its stakeholders be they customers, employees, partners, shareholders. More and more, they want their people to know their way around Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, WeChat, Periscope and all the other social apps around.

