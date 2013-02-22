12 Six Flags Amusement Park Accidents We'd All Like To Forget

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images

More than 290 million people visited theme parks in the U.S. in 2010, enjoying 1.7 billion rides.For all the fear associated with those rides, theme parks are extremely safe. According to the National Safety Council’s survey of conditions at parks, only 1,299 of those 290 million suffered injuries.



That includes mild injuries like twisted ankles and scraped knees, Bill Powers of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions says.

Unfortunately, a few incidents have proven fatal over the years, for a variety of reasons.

Nevertheless, visitors keep coming back.

On Wednesday, Six Flags reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 per share and $143.9 million in sales, well above analysts’ consensus estimates for a loss of $0.99 per share and $135.2 million in sales. The stock jumped 5 per cent on the day.

In light of the news, we take a look at some of the worst accidents to take place at Six Flags over the years.

Note: Eric Platt contributed to this feature.

