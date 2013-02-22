12 Six Flags Amusement Park Accidents We'd All Like To Forget

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images
More than 290 million people visited theme parks in the U.S. in 2010, enjoying 1.7 billion rides.For all the fear associated with those rides, theme parks are extremely safe. According to the National Safety Council’s survey of conditions at parks, only 1,299 of those 290 million suffered injuries.
That includes mild injuries like twisted ankles and scraped knees, Bill Powers of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions says.
Unfortunately, a few incidents have proven fatal over the years, for a variety of reasons.
Nevertheless, visitors keep coming back.
On Wednesday, Six Flags reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 per share and $143.9 million in sales, well above analysts’ consensus estimates for a loss of $0.99 per share and $135.2 million in sales. The stock jumped 5 per cent on the day.
In light of the news, we take a look at some of the worst accidents to take place at Six Flags over the years.
Note: Eric Platt contributed to this feature.
Date: June 21, 2007
Park: Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom
Story: As the riders ascended the Superman: Tower of Power ride, a broken cable snapped, whipped around, and severed a 13-year old girl's feet.
Source: The Courier-Journal
Date: August 16, 1981
Park: Six Flags Great Adventure (N.J.)
Story: A park employee fell to his death during a test ride because, according to the park, he 'may have assumed an unauthorised riding position that did not make use of the safety feature of the restraining devices.'
Source: New York Times
Date: June 28, 2008
Park: Six Flags Over Georgia
Story: After losing his hat while riding the Batman: The Ride roller coaster, a teenager jumped over the fence surrounding the coaster to retrieve it. He was decapitated in the process.
Source: Fox News
Date: February 5, 1978
Park: Six Flags Magic Mountain (Calif.)
Story: A gondola carrying a couple fell from its cable 50 feet to the ground. The man was reportedly rocking the car before it fell. He was killed in the accident, while his wife was seriously injured.
Source: RideAccidents.com
Date: May 1, 2004
Park: Six Flags New England (Mass.)
Story: A man was thrown from the final turn of the Superman: Ride of Steel roller coaster, hitting the rail and then falling only a few feet to the ground below. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
Source: Boston Globe
Date: June 17, 1987
Park: Six Flags Great Adventure (N.J.)
Story: After not being strapped into her shoulder harness properly, a girl fell to her death during the loop-the-loop roller coaster ride.
Source: New York Times
Date: March 21, 1999
Park: Six Flags Over Texas
Story: A woman drowned when the inflatable boat she was in unexpectedly deflated and overturned in 2-3 feet of water and she was trapped underneath.
Source: Corpus Christi Caller Times
Date: July 19, 2000
Park: Six Flags Great America (Ill.)
Story: A girl's toes were crushed when the operator of the Cajun Cliffhanger raised floor of the ride before coming to a complete stop. The girl's foot was wedged between the floor and the wall.
Source: Chicago Tribune
Date: April 18, 1998
Park: Six Flags Great America (Ill.)
Story: 20-three people were stuck upside on the Demon coaster for nearly three hours after one of the trains unexpectedly stopped moving during a vertical loop. Investigators ruled that a guide wheel running along the inside of the track separated from the axle of the last car, triggering a safety mechanism that kept the train from derailing. Several people were taken to the hospital after firefighters picked them up using cherry pickers.
Source: Chicago Tribune
Date: July 10, 2003
Park: Six Flags New Orleans
Story: A grandmother was helping her four-year-old grandson get strapped into the Joker's Jukebox ride when the ride suddenly started and she was struck in the head by the ride car as it went by.
Source: Free Republic
Date: May 30, 1996
Park: Six Flags Magic Mountain (Calif.)
Story: An employee tried to cross the tracks as the Revolution roller coaster was pulling into the loading area. She slipped on her way across, fell into a four-foot pit under the tracks, and was killed instantly when the roller coaster train struck her at 4 miles per hour.
Source: L.A. Times
Date: August 30, 2008
Park: Six Flags Magic Mountain (Calif.)
Story: A man was struck by the roller coaster after entering a 'restricted area' to retrieve his hat.
Source: The Coaster Blog
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.