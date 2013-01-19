The 12 Craziest Things Celebrities Have Confessed To Oprah

When photos surfaced of how badly Chris Brown beat Rihanna after a pre-Grammy party in 2009, almost the whole world turned against him.

Over time, though, it became clear that Rihanna was still seeing her attacker. In an interview with Oprah last year, she stunned the world (sort of) by saying she was, indeed, still in love with him.

Soon afterward, she began posting pictures on Instagram and Twitter of the two of them hanging out in intimate settings.