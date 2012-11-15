12 'Sesame Street' Scandals That Have Plagued The Show's History

Complaints about Katy Perry’s cleavage-flaunting dress caused the singer’s guest appearance to be cancelled.

Photo: YouTube

With the recent alleged sex scandal involving Kevin Clash, the voice of Elmo, fans of “Sesame Street” have begun to see their beloved show in a very different light.While the under age sex allegations have since been dropped, the scandal has still cast a shadow over what is supposed to be a colourful, kid-friendly show.



But this isn’t the first time the popular PBS children’s show has gotten bad press.

The show’s 43-year history has been riddled with scandals, ranging from the more recent Katy Perry appearance debacle to the long-time rumours about Bert and Ernie’s sexual orientation.

