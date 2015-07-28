These 12 online services can help you dress like a modern gentleman

Combatant Gent A suit jacket from Combatant Gentleman.

The modern gentleman is too busy to shop, but he still wants to look his best.

From subscription services like Trunk Club to a traditional internet retailer that simplifies the online shopping experience, these services can help you step up your style game without spending a lot of time.

Additionally, a guy who goes this route will increase the amount of relaxed, quality time he gets to spend on developing his look.

Some services will help you get a suit that fits great, while others will connect you with a stylist who gets to know what you like and can send you choices when you’re ready.

Still more services make selections for you and send out cool stuff on a monthly basis.

Indochino brings custom suit making to everyone. No tailor required -- you just pick out your fabrics, measure yourself according to the site's easy-t0-follow instructions, and it will mail you a relatively high-quality suit without any of the fuss usually required. Indochino's prices are reasonable for the quality offered. An alternative to Indochino, Black Lapel also offers custom suit making. Simply select your fabric, customise your garment with the pattern, pockets, and design you want, and then take your measurements and Black Lapel will mail you your suit. Blank Label will make any custom wear you want, from shirts to suits, to your personal fit profile. This obviously includes telling Blank Label your measurements, but it also asks things like: 'What bothers you about the fit of typical off-the-rack shirts, and how would you like us to make your personal fit?' Trunk Club is the service that started it all. Now owned by the traditional retailer Nordstrom, Trunk Club still offers the same service as before. You sign up and chat with your stylist. After you review Trunk Club's picks, they are sent to you so you can try them on. You have 10 days to try them and are charged for what you keep. Everything you don't want is sent back.

You can then request a trunk whenever you like. Shipping is free both ways, but keep in mind the items are never cheap. Recommended for those with deep pockets. Bombfell uses a very similar model to Trunk Club. When you sign up, you tell Bombfell your sizes and style preferences. A stylist will then pick out clothes for you according to your needs ('two pairs of jeans and a button up'), which you can review 48 hours before they ship. Then you get 10 days to try on the clothing and decide what to keep. The major difference? You set the budget for what you want to spend. (Bombfell is short for 'bomb fellow' -- a male bombshell, apparently.) Frank & Oak's Hunt Club is a bit like Trunk Club, but only for F&O clothing. You pay $US30 a year for a membership to the Club, which allows you to pick five items a month, pay only for what you want to keep, and return everything else. You get 4% back in credit for every purchase and free shipping both ways. It also now comes with an advising service, so you can get some advice about what to choose before you take the impermanent plunge. Birchbox Man's subscription is $20 a month for a box full of goodies The Birchbox comes with numerous grooming products, as well as one accessory or gadget. As a member, you also get access and discounts at the Birchbox shop, so you can buy more of what you know you already like. Sprezzabox is a bit like Birchbox, but the quantity of the items is reversed. It delivers to your door for $US28 a month (other plans available) a box of mainly accessories, with only one grooming product. Sprezzabox says it will fill your box with trendy and season-appropriate items. Shirtcycle is a startup that promises perfectly measured custom shirts. You pick a shirt from off-the-rack styles and are then sent a shirt to verify correct fit. If it doesn't fit perfectly, you send it back for free to get it altered. Once you have your correct size and measurements, you get to pick the style and fabric for your first 'shirt box' of three shirts. Going forward, Shirtcycle will offer you three shirts it thinks you might like, which you can then accept, swap, or skip. A Wall Street favourite, Combatant Gentleman offers affordable dress clothing for everyone. The sizing is so exact, and the prices are so cheap, that some Wall Streeters even buy Combatant Gentleman shirts in bulk to avoid dry cleaning. Stantt is a mail-order shop that does away with the traditional small/medium/large size sizing. Instead, Stantt uses 75 sizes based on an algorithm using 200,000 measurements and millions of data points from 3D body scans. Basically, it has sizing your next shirt down to a science. Manpacks is another subscription service, but this time for whatever a guy needs Be that underwear, shirts, shaving oil, or even condoms. You pick five items, and they are sent to you immediately. The prices are about retail, plus shipping. You will then be sent a reminder in three months to pick out a new pack. The idea behind Manpacks is that, while it won't save you money, it serves as a convenience, as everything the site sells has already been curated and vetted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.