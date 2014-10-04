12 Ridiculously Expensive Things You Can Buy On Amazon

AMC A scene from the AMC series ‘Breaking Bad’

While some people may resort to Amazon to buy bulk items on the cheap, the online retailer has a whole treasure trove of oddly expensive items to offer as well.

Some items are priced extremely high because they’re rare, others are costly because they’re luxury items, and some we can’t quite figure out.

Regardless of the reason, you’ll need tons of cash to afford anything on this list.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.