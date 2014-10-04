12 Ridiculously Expensive Things You Can Buy On Amazon

While some people may resort to Amazon to buy bulk items on the cheap, the online retailer has a whole treasure trove of oddly expensive items to offer as well.
Some items are priced extremely high because they’re rare, others are costly because they’re luxury items, and some we can’t quite figure out.
Regardless of the reason, you’ll need tons of cash to afford anything on this list.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
There are definitely items listed way above $US300 on Amazon. But the idea of dropping that much cash on a single box of macaroni and cheese was crazy enough to catch our eye. Gluten-free food items are usually more expensive than your standard groceries, but this box of Annie's Homegrown Gluten-Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Mac & Cheese seems to be priced absurdly high.
Classic baseball fans who have a lot of money to spend can order a bat that's been signed by both Ty Cobb (Detroit Tigers 1905-1926, Philadelphia Athletics 1927-1928) and Joe Sewell (Cleveland Indians 1920-1930, New York Yankess 1931-1933). Both players are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
A set of seven baseball cards signed by Mickey Mantle sells for more than $US80,000 on Amazon. The cards come with a certificate of authenticity to prove that they have been signed by the legendary baseball player.
Comic book memorabilia doesn't come cheap, but $US9,999 is a ridiculously high price for an action figure. On Amazon, you can find Marvel's Cloak and Dagger Collection Magazine and figure listed at that price.
If you love spicy, crunchy snacks and have $US10,000 to spare, you can order 2 pounds of wasabi-coated dried peas through Amazon.
We're not sure why this is so ridiculously expensive, but the PS2 Breaker Disc Pro adaptor that let's you play old PlayStation 1 games and backups on the PlayStation 2 is selling for a crazy amount of money on Amazon.
This may look like an ordinary lamp, but you'll need to cough up a giant sum of money if you want to buy it from Amazon. According to the product details, it's made of glass and metal with a khaki linen fabric shade. It's listed at $99,999,985 on Amazon, but it's probably just some sort of bug or mistake. The same lamp is available from other sellers at about $US217.
This isn't just any old comic book. It's the first volume in the 'Amazing Spider-Man' series published in 1963, and it's extremely hard to find. There's only one in stock selling for $US40,000 on Amazon.
'Find The Snake,' a children's book filled with games, is listed for $US128,537.54 on Amazon. Again, this is likely some sort of mistake since there are other much cheaper options also listed. But it's crazy to imagine paying that much money for a single book.
The Asfour Crystal Tut Anhk Amon Chair is listed at $US140,000 on Amazon, and there's only one in stock. According to the product description, it took about 630 hours to make (although it doesn't look very comfortable).
This Squier guitar signed by Paul McCartney in 2006 is available for $US60,000 on Amazon. The guitar was signed after a concert in Ohio, and it's supposedly in 'fine' condition.
Patek Philippe's Grand Complication Men's Platinum watch sells for an astounding $US117,000 on Amazon. There are 30 jewels and nine bridges embedded in the timepiece, and it comes with a retrograde date hand. This means that instead of reaching a full circle, the hand jumps back to the beginning of its arc 24 hours after reaching the last day of the month.
