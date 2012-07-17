12 New York Restaurant Week Reservations To Make Right Now

Photo: Zagat
Summer restaurant week hits New York from July 16 through August 10, and the reservations list just went live this week!There are hundreds of eateries participating in the promotion, which will get you three-course meals for $24.07 during lunch and $35 during dinner. But how to choose?!
We sifted through the listings and picked 12 that are sure to be hot reservations. Some are new restaurants that you’ve surely been meaning to try, others are old favourites serving up sweet deals. Check out our picks in the slideshow below and see how you can access the full selection of participating eateries here.
Also, be sure to note that Saturdays are excluded from the promotion and Sundays are optional. We noted the times in the slides so you can book those tables ASAP.
Serving: Lunch
Why You Should Go: Midtown power lunchers have flocked to Michael White's upscale Italian in the Setai Fifth Avenue hotel, and now's your chance to see what the fuss is about. And by fuss, we mean the whopping 27 score for Food that this eatery received in our last New York City Restaurants survey, making it one of the highest-rated establishments to be taking part in the promotion. Expect dishes like a terrine of housemade pâté and tagliatelle with broccoli rabe and Parmesan. Smack dab in the middle of Midtown, Ai Fiori provides a good option for those looking to skip their normal salad or sandwich and actually take a full lunch without breaking the bank. If you can't make it to Midtown, White's more casual Osteria Morini in NoLita is also participating in the promotion with lunch deals.
The Details: 400 Fifth Ave.; 212-613-8660
Serving: Lunch/Dinner
Why You Should Go: Although the front tap room space at Tom Colicchio's West Chelsea New American is already a good deal when compared to the higher end dining room, we'll use pretty much any excuse to head over. Every time we've been to this eatery, they've killed it with fresh, accessible fare that is always memorable. The lunch deal is better than what you'd typically find in the Tap Room, which usually features a $25 prix fixe that contains only two courses. You should come out ahead on the dinner as well, as entrees in this area usually surpass the $24 range. Another great reason to hit this spot for Restaurant Week is the beer. True to its name, the Tap Room offers an excellent selection of hard-to-find brews on draft.
The Details: 85 Tenth Ave.; 212-400-6699
Serving: DGBG, Lunch & Dinner/Boulud Sud, Lunch
Why You Should Go: There are a number of Daniel Boulud eateries offering discount menus during Restaurant Week, but don't become paralysed with indecision. We narrowed it down using the classic Uptown/Downtown divide and let you decide from there. Those of you who favour the trendier dining scene sub-14th Street should hit up DBGB for some housemade sausages and beers (bonus: they are also serving dinner) while those of you who prefer a more classic Uptown scene can check out Boulud Sud, the chef's Mediterranean establishment near Lincoln centre that's a draw for the ladies who lunch. If that's not enough, Bar Boulud, DB Bistro Moderne and Cafe Boulud are also on the list - decisions, decisions.
Serving: Lunch
Why You Should Go: Open for a little over a year, Andrew Carmellini's SoHo charmer is still a total hot-spot, just witness the long waits for a table or bar stool on the weekends. This is the first time the restaurant is participating in the Resto Week promotion and it will only be serving lunch, but we'll take what we can get. Stopping by on the weekdays will now serve two purposes - the promotion will save you some dough and you'll be able to avoid the onslaught of the crowds during the busiest times. Also, a common complaint about the space is the noise level, which should be more subdued during AM hours. If you have summer Fridays, head here after quitting time.
The Details: 131 Sullivan St.; 212-677-6200
Serving: Lunch, Dinner, Sunday Lunch, Sunday Dinner
Why You Should Go: Top Chef season one winner Harold Dieterle's West Village Thai shop has its ardent foodie fans and with the eatery participating in every available aspect of the promotion, we're predicting it will be full of regulars who are keen to slurp up some of their favourite dishes at a discount. In fact, a common complaint of Kin Shop naysayers is that it's too expensive when compared to other notable Thai joints like Pok Pok NY. Well, seeing that you can hit the promotion at almost any time of day, there are no more excuses.
The Details: 469 Sixth Ave.; 212-675-4295
Serving: Dinner, Sunday Dinner
Why You Should Go: Kutsher's is one of the newer restaurants on this year's list, and while we've heard good buzz about it, it's one of those places we haven't headed over to try yet, and we suspect that's the same for a lot of NYC diners out there. The Jewish fare at this joint was inspired by the old resorts in the Catskills and the menu contains favourites like crispy potato latkes with local apple sauce and sour cream.
The Details: 186 Franklin St.; 212-431-0606
Serving: Lunch
Why You Should Go: Though this Danny Meyer Roman is only doing lunch, the promotion still represents a significant discount off of the normal service, where pasta hits upwards of $20 a plate and the three-course deal rings in at $35. Fans of the casual, rustic-Italian decor know that this is an eatery you can go back to again and again - while some of the others on the list make for good business lunches, hit this dining room when you want to turn off your phone and escape from anything work-related.
The Details: 2 Lexington Ave.; 212-777-2410
Serving: Nobu - Lunch; Nobu Next Door - Dinner, Sunday Dinner
Why You Should Go: Yeah, Nobu might have opened way back in 1994, but this Peruvian/sushi hybrid is still a major draw. The more upscale original eatery is offering the promotion during lunch only, and guests will be able to experience the sushi the made the eatery famous or opt for alternative options like chicken with black sesame sauce. Nobu Next Door, an offshoot of the main restaurant, is still a great deal, especially if you stop by during dinner (Sunday din din will likely be the best time to get a table). For this meal, expect a seafood-centric menu of things like yellowtail tartare and Arctic char with crispy baby spinach. Both restaurants scored a 26 for food in our survey and the entrees typically hover around the $25-30 mark so the promotion makes for a choice deal.
The Details: Nobu - 105 Hudson St., 212-219-0500; Nobu Next Door - 105 Hudson St., 212-334-4445
Serving: Lunch
Why You Should Go: Danny Meyer single-handedly turned around the culinary desert that was Battery Park City when he opened his trifecta of eateries. Now when you head down there, you'll find a Shake Shack, a Blue Smoke and this joint, Meyer's fanciest entry in the 'hood and the one that is the area's biggest draw for Restaurant Week. The white tablecloths and sleek decor make this a popular stop for business lunches, so you can probably get with sneaking out from the office and heading down as long as you say it's 'for work.' While other eateries may offer some of their more lackluster (aka profitable) dishes during the promotion, fans of Meyer know that they can expect an experience that is completely on par with regular service.
The Details: 104 North End Ave.; 646-747-1600
Serving: Lunch
Why You Should Go: Marcus Samuelsson's Harlem eatery has been a total hit from day one, and this is your chance to check out the already moderately priced fare at an even better value. Perhaps you've been hesitant to make the trek to Harlem but still want to try his grub? Well, a Restaurant Week lunch provides the perfect opportunity, just use all that money you save on a taxi.
The Details: 310 Malcolm X Blvd.; 212-792-9001
Serving: Dinner, Sunday Dinner
Why You Should Go: Hell's Kitchen residents have long known about this cozy neighbourhood gem located on Tenth Avenue, and it's about time that you made the trek over to try some of their Middle-Eastern-Influenced Mediterranean fare. In addition to appetizers like black iron shrimp and mains like lamb kebabs topped with a mint salad, the restaurant is giving each table of deal seekers a little extra to entice them. A trio of dips will be provided for the group to snack on. Ok, make that devour - once the warm, housemade bread comes out of the Taboon oven, that stuff will go in about five seconds.
The Details: 773 10th Ave.; 212-713-0271
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Why You Should Go: Because it's not common that you can find such a great deal at a restaurant that scored a 26 for food in our most recent New York City Restaurants survey. And Bill Telepan's Upper West Side New American isn't skimping on the deal, offering the special menu during both lunch and dinner. The restaurant also scored a high 25 rating for service, so while other servers around town may seem harried due to the crowds that flock into eateries during the deal period, you're likely to encounter service that is almost as delightful as the food.
The Details: 72 West 69th St.; 212-580-4300
