12 Recruiters You Should Be Following If You Want A New Job

Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection.And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…
Michael McCandish is President at The McCandlish Group, LLC
History:
- Sales Executive, New York, NY
- Sales Executive, Mountain View, CA
- Sales Executive EH&S Software Montreal, Montreal, QC
Pad Swami CEO at UrpanTech
History:
- IT Portfolio Analyst , PMO Support, New York, NY
- Siebel Operational Reporting Analyst & Technical Lead, Columbus City, IA
- Performance Engineer, Cincinnati, OH
Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team is the Global Talent Prospecting Team at Microsoft
History:
- TSP MTC -- SQL -- 746334, Southfield, MI
- User Experience Lead, Principal -- Exchange -- 746442, Redmond, WA
- System Architect -- IEB -- Xbox Kinect Team -- 746079, Redmond, WA
Brett grey is Lead Technical Recruiter at Harvey Nash, Inc.
History:
- Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, NJ
- Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, Charlotte, NC
- Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, New York, NY
Haven Blais is Principal at Simon Mitchell & Associates
History:
- Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, MN
- Account Manager, Nashville, TN
- Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, Saint Louis, MO
Roland Tamayo is President at GS3
History:
- Software Sales Executive -- Media/Entertainment, Atlanta, GA
- Database Support Engineer -- Strong SQL / Unix skills, San Mateo, CA
- Database Sales Engineer -- Strong SQL / Java skills, San Mateo, CA
Dave Carvajal is Founder at Dave Partners
History:
- Agile QA Engineer, New York, NY
- PHP Developer, New York, NY
- Systems Engineer , New York, NY
Michael Pisano is Account Executive at The Execu|Search Group
History:
- Senior Solutions Engineer, New York, NY
- WPF Consultant, New York, NY
- Senior Systems Manager , New York, NY
Katie Kelly is Staffing Consultant at Microsoft
History:
- Account Technology Specialist, Hartford, CT
- Technology Solution Professional -- MTC, Waltham, MA
- Technical Solution Professional -- Collaboration, Washington, DC
Justin Chukumba is Recruiter/Business Developer at Harvey Nash, Inc.
History:
- Director of Software Development, New York, NY
Alan Bender is President / Owner at Bender Executive Search
History:
- Account Director -- Shopper Marketing, Los Angeles, CA
- Account Director -- Shopper Marketing, CT
Luis Pedemonte is Director-Lead Professionals, LLC at Lead Professionals, LLC
History:
- Senior Software Engineer -- Smartphone, Seattle, WA
- IT Security Consultant and Internal Auditor, Atlanta, GA
- Corporate Sales Executives (LPO), Atlanta, GA
