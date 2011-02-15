12 Recruiters You Should Be Following If You Want A New Job

Marc Cenedella
Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection.And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…

Michael McCandlish – 716 followers

Michael McCandish is President at The McCandlish Group, LLC

History:

  • Sales Executive, New York, NY
  • Sales Executive, Mountain View, CA
  • Sales Executive EH&S Software Montreal, Montreal, QC

Pad Swami – 586 followers

Pad Swami CEO at UrpanTech

History:

  • IT Portfolio Analyst , PMO Support, New York, NY
  • Siebel Operational Reporting Analyst & Technical Lead, Columbus City, IA
  • Performance Engineer, Cincinnati, OH

Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team – 1485 followers

Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team is the Global Talent Prospecting Team at Microsoft

History:

  • TSP MTC -- SQL -- 746334, Southfield, MI
  • User Experience Lead, Principal -- Exchange -- 746442, Redmond, WA
  • System Architect -- IEB -- Xbox Kinect Team -- 746079, Redmond, WA

Brett grey – 47 followers

Brett grey is Lead Technical Recruiter at Harvey Nash, Inc.

History:

  • Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, NJ
  • Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, Charlotte, NC
  • Lead Application Analyst -- Global Markets, New York, NY

Haven Blais – 504 followers

Haven Blais is Principal at Simon Mitchell & Associates

History:

  • Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, MN
  • Account Manager, Nashville, TN
  • Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, Saint Louis, MO

Roland Tamayo – 324 followers

Roland Tamayo is President at GS3

History:

  • Software Sales Executive -- Media/Entertainment, Atlanta, GA
  • Database Support Engineer -- Strong SQL / Unix skills, San Mateo, CA
  • Database Sales Engineer -- Strong SQL / Java skills, San Mateo, CA

Dave Carvajal – 546 followers

Dave Carvajal is Founder at Dave Partners

History:

  • Agile QA Engineer, New York, NY
  • PHP Developer, New York, NY
  • Systems Engineer , New York, NY

Michael Pisano – 42 followers

Michael Pisano is Account Executive at The Execu|Search Group

History:

  • Senior Solutions Engineer, New York, NY
  • WPF Consultant, New York, NY
  • Senior Systems Manager , New York, NY

Katie Kelly – 263 followers

Katie Kelly is Staffing Consultant at Microsoft

History:

  • Account Technology Specialist, Hartford, CT
  • Technology Solution Professional -- MTC, Waltham, MA
  • Technical Solution Professional -- Collaboration, Washington, DC

Justin Chukumba – 12 followers

Justin Chukumba is Recruiter/Business Developer at Harvey Nash, Inc.

History:

  • Director of Software Development, New York, NY

Alan Bender – 643 followers

Alan Bender is President / Owner at Bender Executive Search

History:

  • Account Director -- Shopper Marketing, Los Angeles, CA
  • Account Director -- Shopper Marketing, CT

Luis Pedemonte – 514 followers

Luis Pedemonte is Director-Lead Professionals, LLC at Lead Professionals, LLC

History:

  • Senior Software Engineer -- Smartphone, Seattle, WA
  • IT Security Consultant and Internal Auditor, Atlanta, GA
  • Corporate Sales Executives (LPO), Atlanta, GA

For more people to follow, check out:

