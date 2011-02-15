12 Recruiters You Should Be Following If You Want A New Job

Photo: Twitter recruiting video

Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection.And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.