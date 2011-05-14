12 Pro Athletes Who Became Successful Politicians

Photo: Associated Press
There are a few athletes that have made the transition from the world of sports to the world of politics.A select group of retired sports stars have even gone on to become big players in cities, states, and even Washington.
While it’s only a select few professional competitors that have decided to enter the field of politics, the athletes who made this collection are an assorted mix of political offices, ideologies, and states represented.
Thanks to these folks there will likely be more former athletes entering the Capitol Building in the future, all of them fighting back against the stereotype of the “dumb jock.”
Athletic Career: Runyan was an NFL offensive tackle who spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was elected to one Pro Bowl, and played in one Super Bowl.
Political Career: Runyan is about to finish his first year as the U.S. Representative from New Jersey's 3rd District. He is a Republican and has voted for both off-shore oil drilling and the Patriot Act.
Athletic Career: Bing was a seven time All-Star guard in the NBA and was eventually voted into the Naismith Hall of Fame. The Detroit Pistons legend was also the Rookie of The Year for the 1975-76 season.
Political Career: In 2009, Bing won a special election after former mayor of Detroit, Kwame Kilpatrick, resigned in disgrace. Bing won the scheduled election held six months later as well.
The position of Mayor in Detroit is a non-partisan job title, but Bing is considered a Democrat.
Athletic Career: KJ was a three-time NBA All-Star and the 1988-89 winner of the Most Improved Player award. He holds the Phoenix Suns franchise record for assists, free throws made, and free throws attempted.
Political Career: Johnson was the first African-American to ever be elected Mayor of Sacramento. He has spent a lot of his time addressing gang violence issues, reducing homelessness, and promoting the arts.
He also has recently taken the reins of the movement to keep the Sacramento Kings in town. The position of mayor is non-partisan in Sacramento, but Johnson is regarded as a Democrat.
Athletic Career: Played quarterback for the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, and the Oakland Raiders. While his collegiate career was phenomenal, his professional career was unremarkable, and he is ranked amongst the biggest NFL draft busts of all time.
Political Career: Shuler now represents the 11th district of North Carolina as a Democrat and is regarded as an important 'Blue Dog,' meaning that he has some conservative tendencies. He serves on the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Athletic Career: Swann made the acrobatic catch an art form while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped guide the team to four Super Bowl titles and was the MVP of Super Bowl IX. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
Political Career: Chairman of the President's Council on Physical Fitness is the only 'poltical' office Swann has ever held, but he won the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania's governor race of 2006. Swann ended up losing to Pennsylvania mainstay Ed Rendell by 20 percentage points.
Swann weighed the idea of running for a congressional seat last election cycle, but he never filed the necessary paperwork.
Athletic Career: Schwarzenegger is considered the most famous body builder ever. He won several accolades, including the title of 'Mr. Universe' and he is also a seven time winner of the 'Mr. Olympia' award. He also did a little acting.
Political Career: A moderate conservative, Schwarzenegger ended up winning the infamous 2003 recall election by over one million votes. He ended up winning another term in 2006, but his approval rating was in the 20s when he left office this year.
Schwarzenegger's biggest accomplishment was passing the first greenhouse emissions cap of any kind within the United States.
Athletic Career: Largent is the best Seattle Seahawks player of all-time and once held six major receiving records, including most receptions and most touchdown catches. Steve was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1995.
Political Career: Largent won four terms in the U.S. House as a Republican, representing the 1st District of Oklahoma. Largent ended up resigning his seat in Congress to run for governor of Oklahoma, but he lost that election by a mere few thousand votes, which many attribute to a gaffe he made when asked about where he was on 9/11.
Athletic Career: Osborne played three lackluster seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, but he found his calling coaching college football. The Cornhuskers won 13 conference titles and three national championships under his tutelage.
Political Career: During his eight years in office as the Republican representative of Nebraska's 3rd district, only one Osborne-sponsored bill became law. A few bills that he co-sponsored did pass, however. His political career came to an apparent end after failing to be elected as Nebraska's governor in 2006.
Athletic Career: An acclaimed quarterback out of the University of Oklahoma, Watts was drafted by the New York Jets to be a running back, but decided to play quarterback in Canada instead. He led the Ottawa Rough Riders to the Grey Cup championship game in 1981. Watts played in the CFL until 1986.
Political Career: Watts was the first Republican African-American congressman to be elected from any southern state in 120 years when he won the seat in Oklahoma's 4th district. He had a successful career in politics, once giving the GOP response to a Bill Clinton State of the Union address.
Watts had reached the ranking of the fourth most powerful Republican in the House before his political career ended.
Athletic Career: Bill Bradley won two world championships with the New York Knicks, a gold medal on the USA Olympic basketball team, made one All-Star Game appearance, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Political Career: The Rhodes Scholar was a tax and economy expert and co-authored the 1986 provision that reduced the tax schedule down to two brackets. He was very popular during his time in New Jersey and continuously won re-election until he resigned from his post.
He hoped to capture the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2000, but he didn't win a single primary. He now hosts a radio show on Sirius.
Athletic Career: Jim Bunning is only one of 20 pitchers in Major League history to throw a perfect game. He also made nine All-Star rosters and was elected into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1996.
Political Career: Bunning has been involved with politics ever since the late '70s, when he was on the City Council of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. From there, he joined the Kentucky State Senate, and then became a U.S. Representative from Kentucky's 4th district.
He joined the U.S. Senate in 1999 and was ranked as the second most conservative senator in the country before his retirement this year.
Athletic Career: Jack Kemp started the tradition of the Buffalo Bills going to numerous league championship games in a row, except he actually won two of them. The Hall of Fame quarterback was the AFL MVP in 1965, and went to seven Pro Bowls.
Political Career: Kemp, who passed away in 2009, held many positions within the government. He started as an everyday volunteer and that eventually led him to a staff job under then Governor of California, Ronald Reagan.
In 1971, he was elected Congressman of New York's 39th district. He stayed in the house until 1989 when President George H.W. Bush appointed Kemp the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Kemp had one last foray into politics when he became Bob Dole's VP candidate in 1996.
