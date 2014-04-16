12 Places In Pixar Movies That Actually Exist In Real Life

An Easter egg, as it relates to movies, is when the movie’s creators hide something in the film that’s an intentional inside joke.

Some Easter eggs are more well known, like how Hitchock makes cameo appearances in his films, but some Easter eggs are a little harder to find, even for the well-trained eye.

Pixar is no stranger to the Easter egg world, and it includes dozens of Easter eggs in its movies. There’s even something called the Pixar Theory, where all the Pixar characters live in the same universe.

Some of the Pixar Easter eggs are based on real-world locations. There are obvious ones — in the beginning of the movie “Cars,” the announcer says that the entire town of Emeryville will be closed for the race; Pixar Studios is in Emeryville, Calif. — but some aren’t so obvious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.