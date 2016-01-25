12 crazy photos of 'one of the five worst storms' to ever hit New York

New York has been hit by a crazy snow blizzard — one of the worst the city has ever faced.
New York’s governor has already issued a travel ban for New York City as of 6:30 a.m (AEDT) with reports that those found travelling on banned roads would be subject to fines and possible losses to points on their drivers’ licenses.
According to BBC, heavy snow would reach 25in (63.5cm) with all flights into the city being cancelled and tunnels closed in the city.
The snow storm is currently sweeping along eastern United States with reports by Reuters that 19 people have died while at least 11 states having declared a state of emergency.
Here’s a look at how crazy — and bad — the snow blizzard has gotten in New York.
The snow storm intensified on Saturday hitting New York which is home to 8 million people alone after passing through Washington. Pedestrians in the metropolitan city are struggling to make it through the city with the sidewalks and streets blanketed with snow.
At least 19 people have reportedly died — many of them involved in car crashes due to the weather — with 11 states having declared a state of emergency.
Commuters can be seen waiting at the bus station on West 81 Street waiting to get home as they face strong wind gusts and heavy snow fall.
The Columbia Circle subway stop can be also be seen here hammered with snow.
Cars are being completely buried in the blizzard.
While some are battling against the snow to make it home…
Others are still finding the time to squeeze in a jog in the blizzard-like conditions in Brooklyn.
The snow storm has gotten so crazy in New York that many are even taking up skiing and snowboarding in the streets. Here, a child can be dragged on a sled through Carroll Park while cross country skiers are exercising in Central Park.
Cross country skiers exercising in Central Park.
It has since led to the closure of roads, bridges and tunnels with emergency vehicles in place.
It is one of the five worst storms the city has ever faced.
