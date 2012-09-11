These 12 Outrageously Deadly Weapons Are Legal In Most States

Photo: flikr/United States Marine Corps Official Page
No matter which side you stand on in the gun debate, it’s pretty well known a whole host of weapons exists in America.And for some, like flamethrowers or knife-point sharp Wild Kat Keychains, you can hardly believe they’re legal — at least in most states.
We’ve rounded up the best of the best, or the most dangerous of the dangerous, depending on your point of view.
While many of these weapons are banned in at least a few states, for the most part they’re fair game.
Of course, we’re not advocating you actually use any of these weapons.
Chain whips are banned in California, Maryland, and New York, according to this website, which sells the weapon.
Deadliest feature: The serrated metal links could slice someone open when they're hit with the whip, according to an article in the entertainment site UGO, which gave us ideas for several of the legal deadly weapons.
While the group Individual Defensive Tactics says the keychain is legal in most states, you should probably check with your local police department.
Deadliest feature: They might look cute but those ears are sharp. You just stick your hands in the eyes and stab.
Homemade guns are legal as long as the gun maker doesn't sell the gun and isn't prohibited from owning a gun, according to the ATF.
Deadliest feature: They can be unpredictable.
The spikes can't be shipped to California, Massachusetts, or New York, apparently because they're banned.
Deadliest feature: Traditionally used for climbing, those spikes are razor sharp.
According to the National Firearms Act, any fully automatic weapon made before 1986 is fair game to civilians.
Deadliest feature: The gun can fire up to 166 times per second.
As cool as they are, umbrella swords can't be shipped to California, New York, or Massachusetts, meaning they're apparently illegal in at least those states.
Deadliest feature: It's disguised as an everyday item, so you never know where one is hidden.
Baton laws vary by state. Vermont and Arizona allow residents to carry batons as long as they don't exhibit unlawful behaviour but California generally prohibits carrying any type of club weapon.
Deadliest feature: Imagine getting hit with a solid steel stick.
You have to be 18 to purchase this heavy duty medieval weapon. Legal restrictions vary from state to state but it won't be shipped to California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.
Deadliest feature: That spiked ball is attached by a 12-inch chain, 'making it easier to render punishment from a distance,' according to the Budk catalogue.
Flamethrowers are banned California. But, in general, use of the weapon isn't governed by federal law.
Deadliest feature: Flames from certain models can shoot more than 100 meters.
Brass knuckles are legal in some states but might be considered a concealed carry weapon. You'll need a permit in most states if you want to carry brass knuckles.
Deadliest feature: The knuckles' weighted lead packs quite a punch.
Laws governing sap caps vary by state.
Deadliest feature: These hats contain material that is as heavy as lead. It can be used to whack any would-be attackers.
While laws vary by state, most allow crossbows at least in the case of hunting.
Deadliest feature: Some crossbows can fire an arrow at more than 400 feet per second.
