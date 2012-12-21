These Outrageous Weapons Are Legal In Most States

Photo: Wikipedia

As the government debates gun control, let’s go over exactly how many varieties deadly weapons can be purchased by civilians in most US states.Weapons like miniguns and streetfighter weapons like “blast knuckles.”



These aren’t tools for hunting.

In fact, since the federal assault weapons ban lapsed in 2004, most civilians can easily buy most guns easily in most states.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.