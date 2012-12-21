These Outrageous Weapons Are Legal In Most States

Photo: Wikipedia
As the government debates gun control, let’s go over exactly how many varieties deadly weapons can be purchased by civilians in most US states.Weapons like miniguns and streetfighter weapons like “blast knuckles.”
These aren’t tools for hunting.
In fact, since the federal assault weapons ban lapsed in 2004, most civilians can easily buy most guns easily in most states.
The Bushmaster Model .223 AR-15 semiautomatic rifle was one of the guns reportedly used in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
It was also used in the Washington D.C. 'Beltway sniper' attacks in 2002.
Most dangerous feature: The gun carries 20- and 30-round magazines, meaning multiple rounds can be fired very quickly in a potential mass shooting.
Since the federal restrictions on so-called assault weapons expired in 2004, it's fairly easy to obtain semiautomatic weapons, which automatically reload new rounds of bullets.
However, California and a handful of other states have their own laws curbing the use of high-power weapons like semiautomatics.
Most dangerous feature: Like other semiautomatics, the semiautomatic version of the AK-47 allows shooters to fire more quickly because they don't have to reload the weapon after every single round.
Blast knuckles are considered a taser, not brass knuckles. As such they are illegal for consumers 43 states including Hawaii, Massachuetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, according to defence Products 101. Better check with local law before buying anyway.
Most dangerous feature: The knuckles deliver a 950,000-volt punch that could disable someone for up to 10 minutes.
Chain whips are banned in California, Maryland, and New York, according to this website, which sells the weapon.
Most dangerous feature: The serrated metal links could slice someone open when they're hit with the whip, according to an article in the entertainment site UGO, which gave us ideas for several of the legal deadly weapons.
Throwing stars are illegal in California, Massachusetts, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Delaware, Kansas, Rhode Island, and Virginia, according to a website that sells them.
Most dangerous feature: Throwing stars have incredibly sharp edges.
While the group Individual Defensive Tactics says the keychain is legal in most states, you should probably check with your local police department.
Most dangerous feature: They might look cute but those ears are sharp. You just stick your hands in the eyes and stab.
Homemade guns are legal as long as the gun maker doesn't sell the gun and isn't prohibited from owning a gun, according to the ATF.
Most dangerous feature: They can be unpredictable.
The spikes can't be shipped to California, Massachusetts, or New York, apparently because they're banned.
Most dangerous feature: Traditionally used for climbing, those spikes are razor sharp.
According to the National Firearms Act, any fully automatic weapon made before 1986 is fair game to civilians.
Most dangerous feature: The gun can fire roughly 3,000 to 4,000 rounds per minute, according to the website World Guns.
As cool as they are, umbrella swords can't be shipped to California, New York, or Massachusetts, meaning they're apparently illegal in at least those states.
Deadliest feature: It's disguised as an everyday item, so you never know where one is hidden.
Baton laws vary by state. Vermont and Arizona allow residents to carry batons as long as they don't exhibit unlawful behaviour but California generally prohibits carrying any type of club weapon.
Deadliest feature: Imagine getting hit with a solid steel stick.
You have to be 18 to purchase this heavy duty medieval weapon. Legal restrictions vary from state to state but it won't be shipped to California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.
Deadliest feature: That spiked ball is attached by a 12-inch chain, 'making it easier to render punishment from a distance,' according to the Budk catalogue.
Brass knuckles are legal in some states but might be considered a concealed carry weapon. You'll need a permit in most states if you want to carry brass knuckles.
Deadliest feature: The knuckles' weighted lead packs quite a punch.
Laws governing sap caps vary by state.
Deadliest feature: These hats contain material that is as heavy as lead. It can be used to whack any would-be attackers.
While laws vary by state, most allow crossbows at least in the case of hunting.
Deadliest feature: Some crossbows can fire an arrow at more than 400 feet per second.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.