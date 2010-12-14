12 Other Disasters That Forced Sporting Events To Be Moved

Photo: AP

The Minnesota Vikings will face the unusual task of “hosting” a game in another team’s stadium, when they play the New York Giants at Detroit’s Ford Field tonight.However, the collapsed roof at the Metrodome isn’t the first time weather has forced a pro sporting event to be relocated.



Tornados, earthquakes, snow storms, and several hurricanes have forced other teams to find temporary homes over the last few decades.

Construction flaws have shut down arenas, too.

It’s a huge disadvantage to lose out on one or more home games, but some of the teams that have been forced to play away from their home stadiums did pretty well for themselves.

New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers -- Loma Prieta Earthquake, 1989 Game 3 of the 1989 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics was scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. on October 17th, but the earthquake struck just after 5:00 and the game was postponed on week until Candlestick Park was in good enough shape to re-open. Oakland swept the series. However, the San Francisco 49ers game on October 22nd was moved to Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto where the 49ers beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Montreal Expos -- Stadium collapse, 1991 On September 8th, some of Olympic Stadium's support beams collapsed and a huge piece of concrete fell on one of the stadium's walkways. The stadium was closed and the Expos' final 13 home games were played at their opponents' homes. Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks -- Fallen ceiling tiles, 1994 Ceiling tiles fell from the roof of the Kingdome just before gates were set to open (and players were warming up on the field) for a Mariners game against the Baltimore Orioles. The stadium was closed and the Mariners were forced to play their remaining 20 home games on the road. (The season ended early due to the strike.) The Seattle Seahawks also had to play their first three home games at Husky Stadium. Oakland Athletics -- Construction delays, 1996 Expansion of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum was not completed in time for the Athletics to open the season in their home stadium. They played their first six home games at Cashman Field in Las Vegas where they went 2-4. Anaheim Angels @ New York Yankees -- Beam collapse, 1998 A beam collapsed onto the seats at Yankee Stadium, forcing the team to play a day game against the Angels at Shea Stadium, home of the crosstown rival New York Mets. The Mets also played at Shea later that evening. The Yankees won 6-3. Miami Dolphins @ San Diego Chargers -- Wildfires, 2003 Smoke and ash filled the air following a string of wildfires in Southern California and the Chargers were forced to move their October 27th game against the Miami Dolphins to Tempe, Arizona. They lost 26-10. Montreal Expos @ Florida Marlins -- Hurricane Ivan, 2004 After Hurricane Ivan smashed Florida, two games were moved to U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago on September 13-14. Florida won both games, 6-3 and 8-6. New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Hornets -- Hurricane Katrina, 2005 The Saints were unable to play a single home game at the Superdome after the stadium was ruined in the first weeks of the season. They ended up playing four in Baton Rouge, three in San Antonio, and one in East Rutherford against the Giants. They went 1-7 in their 'home games' away from their home. The Hornets were also forced to move their home games during the 2005 season and played 36 games at the Ford centre in Oklahoma City, three at New Orleans arena, one at the Pete Maravich Assembly centre on LSU's campus, and one at the Lloyd Noble centre at the University of Oklahoma. The Hornets went 24-17 at 'home.' Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels -- Snow, 2007 Snow forced four straight games to be postponed between Cleveland and the Seattle Mariners in early April and when conditions didn't get better, the Indians' next series against the Angels (scheduled for April 10-12) was moved to Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Indians won two out of three. SEC Men's Basketball Tournament -- Tornado, 2008 The tornado hit during overtime of the third of four quarterfinals games and tore a hole in the roof of the Georgia Dome on November 14th. That game was completed, but all the remaining games were moved to Alexander Memorial Coliseum on Georgia Tech's campus. Because the fourth quarterfinal was postponed one day, Georgia was forced to play two games in the same day, beating Kentucky in the quarters and Mississippi State in the semi-finals. The following day Georgia -- which had the worst regular-season record in the conference -- completed its run by beating Arkansas to win the SEC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Chicago Cubs @ Houston Astros -- Hurricane Ike, 2008 MLB decided to cancel the series between the Cubs and Astros in September 2008 because of the threat of Hurricane Ike. Minute Maid Park was playable according to the Astros, but baseball officials were concerned that it would be insensitive to Texas residents to hold the game in Houston. The first two games of the series were relocated to Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Cubs won both. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays -- G20 Summit, 2010 Concerns about security and congestion because of the G20 Summit forced MLB to switch the June 25-27 series from Toronto to Philadelphia. The Phillies won two out of three. And here's the collapse that ruined the Metrodome This would never happen at these places ... The 10 Shiniest New Stadiums In Sports >

