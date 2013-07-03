The 12 Most Offensive And Controversial Startups

Need a hookup buddy?
There’s an app for that.
Want to thumb up or down pictures of women’s cleavage?
There’s an app for that too.
Yes, people have created every offensive and controversial thing you could fathom.
Who created it: Alexandra Chong
Where you can find it: OnLuLu.com
More about it: On Lulu, men aren't allowed in, and women can anonymously rate them without their consent. The men, who are all guys the women know via Facebook, are rated on a scale of one to 10. Their profiles are automatically pulled in when the women they know access Lulu. Hashtags women are encouraged to use to describe men include #Big Feet and #One Woman Man for pros, and #Obsessed With His mum and #Napoleon Complex for cons. It is a venture-backed startup that has raised multiple millions from investors.
Who created it: Colin Hodge and Omri Mor
Where you can find it: Bangwithfriends.com
More about it: Bang with Friends (BWF) is a Facebook app that does exactly what you're thinking it does. It helps people on Facebook find friends to hook up with rather than date. It pulls in profile pictures on a single page and you can click on the friends you'd like to 'bang.' If that friend wants to have sex with you too, your intentions are made clear and you can message each other. It's gained so much traction that a few investors have decided to give it some funding.
Who created it: Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, Jonathan Badeen, Christopher Gulczynski
Where you can find it: Tinder.com
More about it: Here's how Tinder works: Tinder shows you someone nearby it thinks you should know, who's single and about your age. You can anonymously like this person or skip to the next suggestion. If someone you like happens to like you back, then Tinder makes an introduction & lets you chat within the app. It may be controversial to judge people's looks, but the app has already produced more than 50 engagements and 75 million matches.
Who created it: Michael Heyward and Brad Brooks
Where you can find it: Whisper.sh
More about it: From Business Insider's Megan Rose Dickey: 'Whisper, the iPhone and Android app that lets people anonymously share their deepest and darkest secrets, is becoming a treasure trove of opinionated information regarding social issues, technology, violence, and more. Since launching in May 2012, more than 2 million users have uploaded millions of secrets to the app.'
Brayola created a feature that lets people scroll through pictures of cleavage and give it a thumbs up or down.
Who created it: Orit Hashay
Where you can find it: Brayola.com
More about it: Hashay launched a 'Fit or Not' feature to help women determine if their bras fit properly. Fit or Not encourages women to strip down to their favourite undergarment, snap a photo of themselves, and upload it to Brayola. The world can then judge if the the bra looks good or doesn't with a single click. After, a new pair of breasts ushers onto the screen.
Who created it: Bobby Murphy, Evan Spiegel
Where you can find it: Snapchat.com
More about it: Snapchat is now used to send more than 200 million photo messages per day on iPhones and Androids. But it originally gained popularity as a sexting app. Snapchat recently raised $60 million at an $800 million pre-money valuation.
Who created it: Lex Friedman
Where you can find it: TheSnuggieSutra.com
More about it: Snuggie Sutra started as an iPhone app that Apple eventually banned from its App Store. Friedman defended his app saying, 'I challenge the assertion that an app full of Snuggie sex positions is truly 'another Kama Sutra app,' since its focus is humour, and not prurience. Similarly, I think the app provides lasting entertainment value with its frequent updates featuring new positions.' Now Snuggie Sutra retails as a book in Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.
Who created it: Michael Dubin
Where you can find it: DollarShaveClub.com
More about it: According to Michael Dubin, CEO and co-founder of Los Angeles-based Dollar Shave Club, men use wipes frequently, and the $9 billion toilet paper market is much larger than the $6 billion shaving and grooming category. 'More people wipe butts than shave,' he says. 'Great things happen when your arse feels fantastic.'
Rap Genius isn't controversial but its founders have made headlines for making some shocking comments.
Who created it: Tom Lehman, Ilan Zechory, Mahbod Moghadam
Where you can find it: RapGenius.com
More about it: Rap Genius analyses lyrics and literature using crowdsourced explanations and in-line annotations. But its founders are opinionated and outspoken, and they've made headlines for saying shocking things more than once.
In a recent interview, Moghadam said of The New York Times: 'They talked mad shit about us and said we were Orientalists or whatever, but honestly they can suck my dick because they're Carlos Slim's ho.' And of Mark Zuckerberg: 'F--- that fool.'
Who created it: Demo Tio
Where you can find it: Vibease.com
More about it: Vibease is an iPhone app that controls a vibrator, and both can be controlled by either partner even if they aren't physically in the same room. It's taking pre-orders now.
Who created it: Noel Biderman
Where you can find it: AshleyMadison.com
More about it: AshleyMadison was founded in 2002 and boasts that it has 'been profitable since inception' with more than 11 million members.
Who created it: Chris Alvares
Where you can find it: Passion for iTunes
More about it: Passion rates each sexual performance you have based on noises produced, length of time and more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.