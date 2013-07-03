The 12 Most Offensive And Controversial Startups

Alyson Shontell

Need a hookup buddy?

There’s an app for that.

Want to thumb up or down pictures of women’s cleavage?

There’s an app for that too.

Yes, people have created every offensive and controversial thing you could fathom.

Lulu is a girls-only app that lets women anonymously rate and objectify men.

Who created it: Alexandra Chong

Where you can find it: OnLuLu.com

More about it: On Lulu, men aren't allowed in, and women can anonymously rate them without their consent. The men, who are all guys the women know via Facebook, are rated on a scale of one to 10. Their profiles are automatically pulled in when the women they know access Lulu. Hashtags women are encouraged to use to describe men include #Big Feet and #One Woman Man for pros, and #Obsessed With His mum and #Napoleon Complex for cons. It is a venture-backed startup that has raised multiple millions from investors.

Bang With Friends helps you turn friends into hook-up buddies.

Who created it: Colin Hodge and Omri Mor

Where you can find it: Bangwithfriends.com

More about it: Bang with Friends (BWF) is a Facebook app that does exactly what you're thinking it does. It helps people on Facebook find friends to hook up with rather than date. It pulls in profile pictures on a single page and you can click on the friends you'd like to 'bang.' If that friend wants to have sex with you too, your intentions are made clear and you can message each other. It's gained so much traction that a few investors have decided to give it some funding.

Tinder lets you scroll through Facebook profile pictures and judge people's looks.

Who created it: Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, Jonathan Badeen, Christopher Gulczynski

Where you can find it: Tinder.com

More about it: Here's how Tinder works: Tinder shows you someone nearby it thinks you should know, who's single and about your age. You can anonymously like this person or skip to the next suggestion. If someone you like happens to like you back, then Tinder makes an introduction & lets you chat within the app. It may be controversial to judge people's looks, but the app has already produced more than 50 engagements and 75 million matches.

Whisper helps people share secrets anonymously.

Who created it: Michael Heyward and Brad Brooks

Where you can find it: Whisper.sh

More about it: From Business Insider's Megan Rose Dickey: 'Whisper, the iPhone and Android app that lets people anonymously share their deepest and darkest secrets, is becoming a treasure trove of opinionated information regarding social issues, technology, violence, and more. Since launching in May 2012, more than 2 million users have uploaded millions of secrets to the app.'

Brayola created a feature that lets people scroll through pictures of cleavage and give it a thumbs up or down.

Who created it: Orit Hashay

Where you can find it: Brayola.com

More about it: Hashay launched a 'Fit or Not' feature to help women determine if their bras fit properly. Fit or Not encourages women to strip down to their favourite undergarment, snap a photo of themselves, and upload it to Brayola. The world can then judge if the the bra looks good or doesn't with a single click. After, a new pair of breasts ushers onto the screen.

Snapchat was invented so people could sext each other better.

Who created it: Bobby Murphy, Evan Spiegel

Where you can find it: Snapchat.com

More about it: Snapchat is now used to send more than 200 million photo messages per day on iPhones and Androids. But it originally gained popularity as a sexting app. Snapchat recently raised $60 million at an $800 million pre-money valuation.

Snuggie Sutra is a book that shows you all the ways you can get it on in a snuggie.

Who created it: Lex Friedman

Where you can find it: TheSnuggieSutra.com

More about it: Snuggie Sutra started as an iPhone app that Apple eventually banned from its App Store. Friedman defended his app saying, 'I challenge the assertion that an app full of Snuggie sex positions is truly 'another Kama Sutra app,' since its focus is humour, and not prurience. Similarly, I think the app provides lasting entertainment value with its frequent updates featuring new positions.' Now Snuggie Sutra retails as a book in Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.

Dollar Shave Club's razors aren't controversial, but its butt wipes caused a stir.

Who created it: Michael Dubin

Where you can find it: DollarShaveClub.com

More about it: According to Michael Dubin, CEO and co-founder of Los Angeles-based Dollar Shave Club, men use wipes frequently, and the $9 billion toilet paper market is much larger than the $6 billion shaving and grooming category. 'More people wipe butts than shave,' he says. 'Great things happen when your arse feels fantastic.'

Rap Genius isn't controversial but its founders have made headlines for making some shocking comments.

Who created it: Tom Lehman, Ilan Zechory, Mahbod Moghadam

Where you can find it: RapGenius.com

More about it: Rap Genius analyses lyrics and literature using crowdsourced explanations and in-line annotations. But its founders are opinionated and outspoken, and they've made headlines for saying shocking things more than once.

In a recent interview, Moghadam said of The New York Times: 'They talked mad shit about us and said we were Orientalists or whatever, but honestly they can suck my dick because they're Carlos Slim's ho.' And of Mark Zuckerberg: 'F--- that fool.'

Vibease is a vibrator you and your partner can control via mobile app.

Who created it: Demo Tio

Where you can find it: Vibease.com

More about it: Vibease is an iPhone app that controls a vibrator, and both can be controlled by either partner even if they aren't physically in the same room. It's taking pre-orders now.

Ashley Madison is a site that helps people commit adultery.

Who created it: Noel Biderman

Where you can find it: AshleyMadison.com

More about it: AshleyMadison was founded in 2002 and boasts that it has 'been profitable since inception' with more than 11 million members.

An app called Passion rates how good you are (or aren't) at sex.

Who created it: Chris Alvares

Where you can find it: Passion for iTunes

More about it: Passion rates each sexual performance you have based on noises produced, length of time and more.

