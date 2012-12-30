12 Of Wikipedia's Weirdest Sentences

Photo: Bob n Renee via Flickr
The English version of Wikipedia features over 4.1 million entries.While the encyclopedia is a terrific repository of knowledge—particularly if you don’t mind doing a little fact checking on your own—it really shines as a source of collaboratively edited prose.
'It is not readily apparent whether Boo-Boo is a juvenile bear with a precocious intellect or simply an adult bear who is short of stature.'
'Even though hamburgers in McDonaldland were anthropomorphized and spoke, they were picked by characters such as Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar for consumption.'
'Some journalists have described reports of Ouija board findings as 'half truths' and have suggested that their inclusion in national newspapers lowers the national discourse overall.'
'In his television commercials, Cookie Puss has the ability to fly, though he requires a saucer-shaped spacecraft for interplanetary travel.'
Although Blimpie remained far behind Subway in the battle for hoagie supremacy, the new ownership and leadership perhaps signaled the beginning of a brighter era for Blimpie.
'The current CEO of YMC Records asked Dina Lohan if Lindsay Lohan would be interested in doing a Christmas album, and Dina responded that Lindsay was tied up with film projects, but would he be interested in Ali Lohan, her younger sister?'
'An adult prom is a social event that is almost perfectly similar to a high school prom in terms of themes and attire, except that adult proms usually serve alcohol, and most require those attending to be at least 21 years of age to attend.'
