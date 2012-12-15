These Are 12 Of The World's Weirdest Zoos

Photo: Flickr/sam_churchill

1. Caves of Sea LionsOregon’s Sea Lion Caves are the only known mainland rookery and wintering home of the Stellar Sea Lion.



The system of sea-level caves also provide sanctuary for the California Sea Lion and serve as a resting place for a variety of birds, from Tufted Puffins to Bald Eagles.

There’s even a whale watching deck from which visitors can see grey Whales and migrating orcas.

The caves were discovered by Captain William Cox in 1880, but have only been open to the public since 1932, as the cliffs and lack of roads made it difficult to access the caves by land.

Today, visitors can access the caves via their gift shop off of U.S. 101.

