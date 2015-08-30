The 12 most beautifully designed hotels in the world

Brittany Fowler
Yacht Club de Monaco by Foster + PartnersWorld Architecture FestivalBoats are seen docked outside the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Each year, the World Architecture Festival honours the most beautifully designed buildings around the globe.

This year’s 338 nominees include designs in a number of categories, including Hotel and Leisure.

The hotels under consideration are all incredibly unique, from an African safari lodge that resembles a luxurious wigwam to a Turkish resort and spa with stunning waterfront rooms.

The winner of 2015’s Building of the Year award will be announced at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore in November.

Keep scrolling to check out the nominated hotels while you daydream about your next vacation.

Edison Residence by KANVA (Montreal, Canada)

World Architecture Festival

G Kelawai Hotel by K2LD Architects Pte. Ltd. and Architect T.Y. Au (Penang, Malaysia)

World Architecture Festival

Lanserhof Lake Tegern by Ingenhoven Architects (Marienstein, Germany)

World Architecture Festival

Maxx Royal Kemer Resort and Spa by Baraka Architects (Antalya, Turkey)

World Architecture Festival

Öijared Hotel by Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture (Floda, Sweden)

World Architecture Festival

Olive Grove by Patterson Associates (Banks Peninsula, New Zealand)

World Architecture Festival

Sandibe Safari Lodge, Botswana by Michaelis Boyd Associates (Moremi, Botswana)

World Architecture Festival

St. Regis Istanbul by EAA-Emre Arolat Architects (Istanbul, Turkey)

Facebook/The St. Regis Istanbul

Thermal Spa Hotel by GAD Architecture (Eskisehir, Turkey)

World Architecture Festival

Ulrichshof by noa* - network of architecture (Rimbach, Germany)

World Architecture Festival

Yacht Club de Monaco by Foster + Partners and Alexandre Giraldi (Monte Carlo, France)

World Architecture Festival

Youth Hotel in iD Town by O-office Architects (Shenzhen, China)

World Architecture Festival

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.