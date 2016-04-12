12 of the best workplace designs in Australia

Mim Design for Landream, VIC . Photo: Peter Clarke.

The Australian Interior Design Awards are back again celebrating design excellence across a range of categories including retail, residential, hospitality and public design.

The annual awards recently released a list of their shortlisted projects with 29 of those in the workplace design category.

Companies such as Breville, Macquarie Bank Martin Place, Minter Ellison, Corrs Chambers Westgarth and Woods Bagot made it onto the list for their creative approach to office design.

“Rigorous thinking, innovative design and rich materiality are evident throughout this year’s shortlist,” says AIDA event manager Jacinta Reedy.

Last year, Kennards Self Storage in New South Wales took out the crown for best workplace design after transforming its warehouse shell into a sophisticated space for work and meetings.

The winners will be announced on June 10.

Here are some of our favourites below.

Design Practice: Carr Design Group. Project: Global Management Consulting Firm Sydney, NSW. Photo: Ian Ten Seldam Photography. Design Practice: Cox Richardson Architects & Planners. Project: Cox Architecture Sydney Studio, NSW. Photo: Michael Nicholson Photography. Design Practice: Arnold Lane. Project: Breville, NSW. Photo: Nicole England. Design Practice: Woods Bagot. Project: Paramount by the Office Space, NSW. Photo: Trevor Mein. Design Practice: Marc&Co. Project: Bluesky, QLD. Photo: Alicia Taylor. Design Practice: Hecker Guthrie. Project: Evolution 7, VIC. Photo: Shannon McGrath. Design Practice: Woods Bagot. Project: Jemena Melbourne Workplace, VIC. Photo: Shannon McGrath. Design Practice: Mim Design. Project: Landream, VIC. Photo: Peter Clarke. Design Practice: Bates Smart. Project: 108 Flinders Street, VIC. Photo: Peter Clarke. Design Practice: Carr Design Group. Project: Norton Rose Fulbright Perth , WA. Photo: Ian Ten Seldam Photography. Design Practice: Bower Architecture and Interiors for Institutes at Spring Street. Project: Australian Catholic University, VIC. Photo: Shannon McGrath. Design Practice: Geyer. Project: Studio Hub, WA. Photo: Dion Robeson- Dion Photography.

