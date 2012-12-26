The 12 Most Brazen Fugitives Ever

Ruth Eisemann-Schier on her way to a Decatur, Ga. courthouse. She was the first-ever woman to appear on the list.

Photo: AP Photo

In 1949, a Washington Daily News reporter asked the FBI to name the “toughest guys” it was investigating at the time.The piece generated so much publicity that J. Edgar Hoover decided to make the “Most Wanted” list a permanent program.



So with the first official “Most Wanted” list published in 1950, came more than 400 fugitives over six decades to be chased by the FBI.

We have culled through that list to find the most brazen fugitives — including prison escapees, bank robbers, and kidnappers — and the first-ever woman to appear on the list, Ruth Eisemann-Schier.

