12 Netflix originals that will use the new technology Netflix is calling the 'next generation of TV'

Netflix is starting to roll out a new technology that vastly improves the colours you see in its shows and movies.

It’s called Netflix “HDR,” which stands for “high dynamic range,” a term that is most common in photography.

HDR basically ensures you’re seeing extremely accurate colours that have a higher range. So instead of a ray of sunlight appearing washed out and white, you’re able to notice the orange and yellow hues instead.

So far, “Marco Polo” is the only show to take advantage of this technology, but Netflix will be making it available on 12 shows and movies before the end of 2016.

Here’s an example of the difference HDR can make. Below you can see a comparison between a non-HDR photo on the left, and an HDR photo on the right. While the differences are subtle, you should be able to notice the mountains and skyline in the HDR photo are less washed out:

Business Insider Non-HDR photo (left), HDR photo (right)

Netflix considers HDR to be a “perfect complement” to 4K (ultra-HD) video, Engadget reports.

“While 4K offers more pixels, HDR offers better pixels that have greater depth, and on HDR screens you get brighter highlights, more detail in dark scenes, and a wider colour range that more closely matches the real world,” Netflix said in a statement.

One big caveat? You’ll have to be subscribed to the ultra-HD plan and have “have a 2016 Dolby Vision or HDR-enabled television from the top TV manufacturers” in order to watch HDR movies and shows, according to Netflix.

Here are the titles that you’ll be able to watch in HDR by the end of 2016:

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Eleanora Poe/YouTube Netflix description: The orphaned Baudelaire children face trials, tribulations, and the evil Count Olaf, all in their quest to uncover the secret of their parents. death. 'Bloodline' Netflix Netflix description: When the black sheep son of a respected family threatens to expose dark secrets from their past, sibling loyalties are put to the test. 'Chef's Table' Netflix Netflix description: Find out what's inside the kitchens and minds of six international culinary stars in this Netflix original six-part docu-series. 'Hibana' Maya Kosoff Netflix description: A dramatic series about friendship and conflict between two comedians who search for meaning in life and comedy. Based on the prize-winning book. 'Knights of Sidonia' Netflix Netflix description: A hero rises to save a world that's also a spaceship under siege by an alien threat in this original anime series based on the popular magna comic. 'Marvel's Daredevil' Patrick Harbron/Netflix Netflix description: Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. 'Marvel's Iron Fist' Marvel, Getty Netflix description: 'Marvel's Iron Fist' follows Super Hero and martial arts master Danny Rand in the upcoming live-action series. 'Marvel's Jessica Jones' Netflix Netflix description: Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen. 'Marvel's Luke Cage' MYLES ARONOWITZ/NETFLIX Netflix description: In this Marvel live action series, a street-fighting ex-con battles crime on the streets of New York as the Super Hero, Luke Cage. 'Marvel's The Defenders' Netflix Netflix description: 'Marvel's The Defenders' brings together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage in an epic Super Hero team-up in New York City. 'The Do-Over' Netflix Netflix description: The life of a bank manager is turned upside down when a friend from his past manipulates him into faking his own death and taking off on an adventure. 'The Ridiculous Six' Netflix Netflix description: When his outlaw dad is kidnapped, Tommy 'White Knife' Stockburn sets off across the West on a rescue mission with five brothers he never knew he had. Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie.

