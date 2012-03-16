12 NATO Troops Died After A Helicopter Crashed Into A House In Afghanistan

Photo: U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Evans

A Turkish helicopter has crashed into a house in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least 12 Turkish soldiers and two children.The apparent accident destroyed much of the three-story house in the eastern district of Bagrami, local police chief Saifuddin Nangeyali said, adding that another Afghan civilian was injured along with the two children killed in the crash, The New York Times reports.



The death toll is believed to be the heaviest sustained in a single incident by Turkish forces in Afghanistan.

Keep reading at GlobalPost >

This post originally appeared at GlobalPost.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.