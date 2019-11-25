Here are the 12 most viewed LinkedIn profiles in Australia's fastest growing industries

LinkedIn has revealed the most viewed professionals on its platform. Image: Getty

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has released the first LinkedIn Spotlight for Australia, to celebrate the most viewed professionals on the platform.

The list features professionals from the platform’s fastest growing industries who have been sharing engaging posts to their network.

It includes New South Wales Minister for Customer Service, Victor Dominello and Mohammed Yassin, Commissioner at the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

Been on LinkedIn lately?

The list includes people who are inspiring their network by sharing a whole bunch of engaging posts. It features professionals from Australia’s fastest growing industries on LinkedIn, including government, health and wellness, construction, higher education and healthcare.

Included in the list is New South Wales Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello – who has been engaging his community on the launch of the NSW Digital Driver’s License, Bec Rowe, Workplace Wellness Consultant at Pinnacle Health, who often shares her views on health-related topics, and Uwe Aickelin, Professor and Head of School of Computing and Information Systems at the University of Melbourne who posts about the impact of AI on the education sector.

While the platform didn’t specify the exact number of profile views, LinkedIn Australia managing director Matt Tindale said, “It is great to see such diversity of industries and members in this year’s list.”

“Many of the members featured are actively posting content about their work, asking for feedback from their community to help do their job better or engaging in conversations by sharing their perspectives.”

These are the most viewed and engaged LinkedIn members in Australia:

Victor Dominello MP, New South Wales Minister for Customer Service – NSW

Image: LinkedIn

Mohammad Yassin, Commissioner at the Victorian Multicultural Commission

Image: LinkedIn

Kate Jones MP, Minister for Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and Minister for the Commonwealth Games

Image: LinkedIn

Jane Issitt, Director at Distinct Renovation

Image: LinkedIn

Mick Hughes, Physiotherapist at The Melbourne Posts Medicine Centre

Image: LinkedIn

Tracey Kitching, Owner of Tracey’s Wellness Mojo

Image: LinkedIn

Uwe Aickelin, Head of School of Computing and Information Systems at University of Melbourne

Image: LinkedIn

Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh, Director of the Centre of Advanced Solid and Liquid based Elect at UNSW

Image: LinkedIn

Dr Sandeep Reddy MMBS PhD, Member and Roster of Digital Health Experts at The WHO

Image: LinkedIn

Dr Raj Khillan, Pediatrician at Western Health

Image: LinkedIn

Dania Khawaja, Surgical Assistant at Renaissant Aesthetic Health

Image: LinkedIn

Bec Rowe, Workplace Wellness Consultant at Pinnacle Health Group Australia

