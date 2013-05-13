12 mums That Rule The Tech Industry

Twitter/@kasslazerowKass LazerowIn honour of Mother’s Day, we’re honouring the Mothers of Tech.
These women are not only mums, but are also leaders in the tech industry.
They prove that you don’t have to choose between a family and fabulous career, you can have it all.
Let them be an inspiration to other women, and to men, too.
Kass Lazerow (with husband/business partner Michael Lazerow) has given birth to as many companies as kids.
Together, they've had more than $2 billion worth of successful exits, Michael says. That's Buddy Media (sold to Salesforce.com for $689 million last year), U-Wire/Student Advantage (IPO) and GOLF.com (sold to Time.)
Golf.com, we've heard, was Kass's idea and she was COO during her second pregnancy.
Today, she's the mum to three kids.
Sheryl Sandberg has arguably done more for mothers working in the tech industry, or any industry, this year than anyone else.
Her new book, 'Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead ' while controversial, encourages women to step up and be leaders. It also asks all parents to notice and eliminate the subtle ways they are discouraging their daughters.
All the profits from her book will go to women's charities and she sits on the boards of Women for Women International and V-Day.
She has two children with her husband David Goldberg, who is CEO of SurveyMonkey.
Paula Long is known for cofounding EqualLogic, sold to Dell for $1.4 billion in 2008. She's now working on her next startup, Andreessen Horowitz-backed DataGravity ($42 million raised to date).
She's also the mum of a son, Andy, with husband Richard.
Running a company is so difficult and time-consuming that the 'First time I became a founder, I told Richard and Andy that they were cofounders,' she told Business Insider.
As president and CFO of Oracle, Safra Catz is one of the highest-paid women in America, earning more than $51 million last year, according to documents filed with the SEC.
She was born in Israel to a Holocaust survivor mum. Her family moved to Brookline, Mass., when she was 6.
She has two children with husband Gal Tirosh. Back in 2000 before it was trendy, Tirosh chose to be the stay-at-home dad, Fortune's Adam Lashinsky reports.
Christine Tsai is a Partner at 500 Startups where she works closely with early-stage startups.
Prior to joining, she was in product marketing at Google and YouTube. She also worked on Developer Platforms at Google including Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference.
As a parent, she is constantly looking for kid and family tech startups, she told blogger Luanne Teoh.
Susan Wojcicki overseas Google's nearly $44 billion ad business.
She's responsible for ad products like AdWords and AdSense, Analytics and DoubleClick.
Her life became entwined with Google when she famously rented her garage to Larry Page and Sergey Brin as Google's first headquarters. It landed her an early job with what would one day become one of the most important companies in Silicon Valley.
She also introduced her sister, Ann Wojcicki to Brin. They got married.
Her husband, Dennis Troper, also got a job out of the deal. He works at Google, too. He's the Product Management Director for Google+.
Even with all that going on, she and her husband are raising four kids.
Melinda Gates famously met her husband, Bill, while working at Microsoft as a project manager.
Today, they have three children.
Some say Melinda caused Bill to become the world-class philanthropist he is today.
Women's issues, particularly around contraception, is one of her philanthropic passions.
'Empowering women in developing countries to decide whether and when to have a child is a critical driver of her work at the foundation,' her bio reads, because birth control can have a huge impact on 'the health and prosperity of whole societies.'
Laurene Powell Jobs is heir to her late husband Steve Job's stake in Apple.
Once upon a time, she was a trader at Goldman Sachs.
Today she works as a dedicated philanthropist working to improve education. She founded the nonprofit Emerson Collective, that funds new educational programs worldwide and College Track, which helps send under-privileged kids to college.
She and Steve had three kids.
Julie Larson-Green is responsible for Microsoft's all-important Windows operating system.
She worked her way up through 19 years with the company.
She's in the spotlight now as Microsoft tries to win the world over to Windows 8, it's latest operating system that has so far, not been much loved by consumers or businesses.
She lives in her home state of Washington with her husband, a professor, and their two children.
In addition to her high-powered job at Twitter, Katie Jacobs Stanton served President Obama as a special advisor to the Office of Innovation at the U.S. Department of State.
She was also appointed by Obama as 'director of citizen participation' which means she facilitates tweet-a-thons between regular folks and the White House.
This while raising three kids with husband cleantech startup guru Patrick Stanton.
Self-made billionaire Meg Whitman landed at No. 9 of Harvard's 100 Best Performing CEOs In The World this year for her time at eBay.
While the jury is still out if she can do the same at HP, during Whitman's eBay days she raised two sons, Griff and Will Harsh, with neurosurgeon husband, Griff Harsh. She called her sons her inspiration for running for California Governor in 2010.
Marissa Mayer has been both a blessing and a curse to mothers working in tech.
She took the tough job to lead Yahoo while expecting her first child, proving that motherhood and leadership go hand-in-hand.
But her controversial ban on telecommuting at Yahoo wasn't well received, particularly by other working mums. And although this month she increased paid leave for new parents at Yahoo to 16 weeks, it doesn't beat her old employer, Google's of 22 weeks, reports Working Mother's Jennifer Owens.
Still, she's one of the most powerful examples of how successful mothers in tech can be.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.