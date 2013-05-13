12 mums That Rule The Tech Industry

Twitter/@kasslazerowKass LazerowIn honour of Mother’s Day, we’re honouring the Mothers of Tech.



These women are not only mums, but are also leaders in the tech industry.

They prove that you don’t have to choose between a family and fabulous career, you can have it all.

Let them be an inspiration to other women, and to men, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.