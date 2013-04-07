12 Fashion Models Who Fell On The Catwalk

It has to be incredibly daunting to strut down the catwalk as a fashion model.
All eyes are on you as you stomp in spiky stilettos, showing off the designers’ latest collections.
Most of the time, things go smoothly and the models make it down the runway and back in one piece.
But occasionally, things turn disastrous.
This model took a tumble during the final walkthrough of Sass & Bide's spring 2007 runway show in NYC.
This model's outfit nearly distracts from her stumble at a show for the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in 2011.
This model went down at the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, 2011.
It was curtains for this white-clad model at French designer Stephane Rolland's haute couture show in Paris this January.
An onlooker offered this model a hand after she fell at the Herve Leger by Max Azria fall 2009 show in NYC.
This fall, which happened during Cavalera's show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2011, appeared to have involved a water-covered catwalk.
Perhaps this model was thrown off balance by her hat at the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School in Beijing in March.
