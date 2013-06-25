12 Common Mistakes Startups Make In Their First Year

If you're a startup looking for press, the first question you need to ask yourself is 'Why?'

Why do you need press? Are you really ready for press? What will an article help you achieve?

If you want press to make yourself look cooler to friends or employees, you probably shouldn't be seeking it. If you're doing it to gain users, the bump will likely be temporary. Just look at Turntable.fm, Airtime or Brewster.

In some cases, press can be good. It can attract investors if you're seeking financing. An article in Ad Age could attract advertising dollars.

But if you haven't nailed your business model or product (and chances are in the first year you haven't done either of those things), do you really want your name out there only to fail a year later? That'd be more embarrassing than never having press in the first place.