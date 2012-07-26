12 Facts About Apple's Business That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Apple’s third quarter earnings may have disappointed Wall Street, but Apple’s business is as impressive as ever.As analyst Michael Gartenberg put it on Twitter, “Only $35B in revenue and 8.8b in profit. Yes, only in the US could this be called a bad quarter but Wall St. is Wall St.”



Business Insider went through the company’s latest earnings numbers to find the most awe-inspiring facts about Apple’s business.

