1.2 Million Online Readers Have Ditched The Times Of London's Websites Since It Started Making Them Pay

Rupert Murdoch.

Photo: Reuters

A few weeks ago, speaking with analysts on News Corp.’s fourth quarter earnings call, Rupert Murdoch sounded very pleased with the paywall he had put up in front of The Times of London’s websites back in May.”With our paywall around the Times, we have had an encouraging number of people subscribing at a good price,” he said. “We’re not going to release those numbers at this stage, but we think we’re on the right strategy and we think it’s going well.”



Traffic statistics released today, however, paint a somewhat different picture.

MediaWeek reports that The Times has lost 1.2 million online readers in the UK since the online metered pay model kicked in:

According to ComScore, the combined number of unique visitors to the two new sites has fallen to 1.61 million in July, from 2.22 million in June, and 2.79 million in May.

The average number of minutes each user spent on the site was 7.6 in May, 5.8 in June and 4 in July.

Page views have dropped from 29 million in May to 20 million in June and 9 million in July.

As we told you earlier, The Times only registered 15,000 paid online subscribers in its first month behind the paywall.

