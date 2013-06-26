$1.2 Million In Cash On aeroplane Bound For The Federal Reserve Has Been Stolen

The $1.2 million in cash that went missing from a Swiss Air Lines jet after it landed at John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday was reportedly bound for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, according to ABC News.



The cash was all in $100 bills, and police are unsure whether the money went missing from a cargo hold in Zurich, where the flight originated, or from the airport in New York, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI is investigating the theft. The New York Post reported that the exterior cargo container that held the cash box reportedly showed no signs of being compromised.

aeroplanes can transport large sums of money for bank transfers or when U.S. currency is being taken out of circulation prior to being destroyed.

