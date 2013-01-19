12 Men's Hairstyles To Try This Year

Who wears it: Channing Tatum

In the past year, the '90s was referenced in music (Azealia Banks), in television (a renewed interest in Boy Meets World) and in fashion (grunge came back), and it'll continue in 2013. In terms of men's hairstyles, you'll get your inspiration from late '90s icons like Fatboy Slim.

One of the most popular cuts of the time was the peak cut. For a modern version, check out Channing Tatum's hairstyle and ask your barber for a short cut all around with a slightly longer, piece-y front. At home, work a tiny bit of gel through your hair, concentrating on getting some lift in the front, using either your fingers or a fine-tooth comb. Keep things modern by avoiding the use of too much gel and keep it office-friendly by not letting your peaks get larger than an inch.