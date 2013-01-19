12 Men's Hairstyles To Try This Year

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt
A new hairstyle has the power to transform your appearance.To help you find the right one, we’ve listed six men’s hairstyles for 2013 that offer something for everyone.
We’ve broken each down by both classic and trendy takes.
Who wears it: Channing Tatum
In the past year, the '90s was referenced in music (Azealia Banks), in television (a renewed interest in Boy Meets World) and in fashion (grunge came back), and it'll continue in 2013. In terms of men's hairstyles, you'll get your inspiration from late '90s icons like Fatboy Slim.
One of the most popular cuts of the time was the peak cut. For a modern version, check out Channing Tatum's hairstyle and ask your barber for a short cut all around with a slightly longer, piece-y front. At home, work a tiny bit of gel through your hair, concentrating on getting some lift in the front, using either your fingers or a fine-tooth comb. Keep things modern by avoiding the use of too much gel and keep it office-friendly by not letting your peaks get larger than an inch.
Who wears it: Hugh Jackman
If you've got a night out on the town planned or you work in a creative field, feel free to take more of a risk by going for a much higher lift in the front. Hugh Jackman, for example, was recently seen sporting the style with high peaks. For a similar look, use a comb to gather the hair on the crown and brush it upward using a touch of mousse, making sure that the very front strands stand straightest. To ensure you look like a grown man rather than a member of 'N Sync, sport this style with some facial hair like Jackman does.
Who wears it: Michael Fassbender
For men with thinning hair, the crown cut is a good option, because it makes the most of your hair by adding the appearance of more volume on top. Study Michael Fassbender's hairstyle and then have your barber clip your hair short on the sides while leaving short- to medium-length layers all around the crown.
Who wears it: Kendrick Lamar
A cooler take on the crown cut is shown by Kendrick Lamar's hairstyle, in which the hair has been nearly or completely removed from the sides and back of the head. This cut is also the go-to choice for black hair this year, as it moves away from the short square cut that we've seen a lot of.
Who wears it: Rory MacDonald
The side part will continue to be popular this year because it flatters all face shapes, it's quick and easy to style, and it's got an old-school charm to it that women dig. This year, however, go deeper than you did in 2012, and choose a part that begins at least at mid-eyebrow, like Rory MacDonald's. If you're losing your hair, avoid this look at all costs since you'd basically be sporting a combover. The most classic way to wear a deep side part is just like MacDonald does: slicked down against your head using a hairstyling productthat offers high-gloss shine.
Who wears it: Damian Lewis
You'll notice that the overall length of Damian Lewis' hair is slightly longer than MacDonald's. Lewis' locks are not nearly as shiny. Finally, rather than having the hair follow the contours of his scalp, Lewis' hairstyle has a slight lift in the front that can be achieved using a brush or a wide-toothed comb.
Who wears it: Ewan McGregor
Hairstyles with a heavy front and a natural or man-made wave will be a popular look this year. This hairstyle is very natural and reminiscent of beach-y vacation hair. For an upscale version, cop Ewan McGregor's interpretation. Grow your hair to a medium length and then have your barber cut it slightly shorter at the sides while leaving significant length in the front. Sweep your hair casually over to one side, using a bit of sculpting cream, and don't be too obsessive about where it falls--you're aiming for something that's slightly undone.
Who wears it: Suraj Sharma
A trendier take on this hairstyle involves more movement and is more undone, much like the one spotted on Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma. It's ideal for guys with naturally wavy hair because it means you don't have to cut your hair as often, it's pretty low-key in terms of styling and it shows off your awesome hair to its best advantage. Simply run some control cream through your entire head and finger-style until you're satisfied.
Who wears it: Justin Timberlake
Hairstyles for curly hair have been about showing your wild side in recent years, but that's about to change. This year, curls should be kept short and controlled. Justin Timberlake, a poster child for stylish men with curly hair, has been snapped with an ultra-short style that has reduced his mass of curls to a manageable wave. For a similar hairstyle, ask for a cut that's short all over and then simply apply a dab of control cream to hair in the morning to keep everything in place throughout the day.
Who wears it: James Franco
If you're not ready to part with all your curls, then opt for James Franco's version of controlled curls. This hairstyle is characterised by medium-length layers and is definitely messier than Timberlake's style. At the same time, there's nothing sloppy about Franco's hair, so make sure you run a dime-sized amount of curl-control cream through your mane to ensure a pulled-together appearance. Want to make more of statement? Take a tip from Franco and grow out your facial hair.
Who wears it: Adam Driver
In 2013, long layers means locks that are no more than a couple of inches below the earlobes; anything that touches the shoulders is a serious don't. Also, long hair is tousled in a didn't-try-too-hard kind of way, but it's not unkempt. Follow actor Adam Driver's lead by making a casual side part with your fingers on one side of your head and then use a little texturizing cream to sweep front strands slightly over to one side.
Who wears it: Bradley Cooper
The trendier version of the tousled but put-together look for guys with longer locks involves, well, more tousle. As you can see from Bradley Cooper's style, however, more tousle does not equal messy. Rather, it means skipping a defined part of any kind and running your hands through your mane with some styling cream to pump up the volume in the front of your hair all while pushing strands backward and off your forehead to keep that clean look.
We hope you've found some direction to take with you on your next visit to your barber. A haircut can be a cathartic experience, so take advantage of this opportunity to shed some of your stresses from 2012 and leave with a clean slate and a cool new hairstyle for 2013.
