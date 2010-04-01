The 12 Markets Already In A Housing Double Dip

A housing recovery three years in the making is fizzling out.



Twelve markets are in a full-scale double dip, according to Zillow.com. In other words, homes in these markets appreciated for at least five months before depreciating for at least five months.

Another 10 markets are dangerously close.

12 Places Where The Real Estate Nightmare Is Coming True >

