The 12 Markets Already In A Housing Double Dip

Gus Lubin
3/25/10 zillow

A housing recovery three years in the making is fizzling out.

Twelve markets are in a full-scale double dip, according to Zillow.com. In other words, homes in these markets appreciated for at least five months before depreciating for at least five months.

Another 10 markets are dangerously close.

Colorado Springs, CO

January market value: -0.3%

Months of decline: Five

Lincoln, NB

January market value: -0.4%

Months of decline: Five

Lancaster, PA

January market value: -0.6%

Months of decline: Six

Green Bay, WI

January market value: -0.6%

Months of decline: Five

Little Rock, AR

January market value: -0.7%

Months of decline: Five

Providence, RI

January market value: -0.8%

Months of decline: Five

Greensboro, NC

January market value: -0.9%

Months of decline: Six

Harrisburg, PA

January market value: -0.9%

Months of decline: Six

Columbus, OH

January market value: -0.9%

Months of decline: Five

Boulder, CO

January market value: -1.1%

Months of decline: Six

Greeley, CO

January market value: -1.2%

Months of decline: Six

Augusta, GA

January market value: -1.3%

Months of decline: Eight

BONUS: Double dip danger in Massachusetts

Worcester declined 0.6% in its fourth month of decline.

Springfield declined 0.5% in its fourth month of decline.

Boston declined 0.3% in its fourth month of decline.

Cape Cod declined 0.2% in its second month of decline.

BONUS: More trouble brewing in Colorado

Denver declined 0.3% in its fourth month of decline.

Fort Collins declined 0.3% in its fourth month of decline.

BONUS: Lightning is about to strike twice in Florida

Tallahassee declined 0.2% in its fourth month of decline.

Pensacola declined 0.2% in its third month of decline.

BONUS: 70 miles from Columbus, Ohio has another double dip threat

Dayton declined 0.2% in its second month of decline.

