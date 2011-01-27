12 Countries Whose Economies Will Get Wrecked In An Oil Spike

As the global recovery gathers pace, demand for fuel is increasing and the cost of oil is surging with it.



Oil prices could be back above $100 a barrel as soon as Q2 2011.

Countries focused on the expensive production of metals and machinery have a higher dependency on oil that other states. This high dependency means that for every $1 million in GDP produced, countries must use more oil.

So when the oil price spikes, so do the costs to produce in these economies. That can lead to a nasty downturn when spike occur, in which businesses are forced to cut staff in order to reduce costs.

In order to better understand what countries are under threat in such a scenario, Nomura has ranked countries based on the tonnes of oil it takes to create $1 million of a country’s GDP.

