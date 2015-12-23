12 last-minute gifts for the modern, stylish man

With Christmas only a week away the time to find the perfect gift is running out.
But for those who are cutting it fine, and looking for some inspiration, ShopStyle Australia has pulled together a list of 12 awesome presents that any stylish guy would love to receive.
Buy before the December 21 to make the Christmas delivery cut off and to score free shipping and returns.
From summer basics like lightweight chinos and swim shorts to skincare and more, here’s to happy gift giving.
Cardholder, approx $166, Mulberry
Blazer, approx $2800, Dunhill
Swim shorts, approx $105, Mollusk
Cleanser, approx $28, C.O. Bigelow
Belt, approx $165, Hugo Boss
Chinos, approx $305, Rag and Bone
Tie, approx $140, Paul Smith London
Shirt, approx $383, Thom Browne
Suit, approx $1965, Canali
Sneakers, approx $620, Balenciaga
Shirt, approx $262, Officine Generale
T-shirt, approx $97, NN.07
* Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.
