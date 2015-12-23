12 last-minute gifts for the modern, stylish man

Marisa Remond
Photo: Shutterstock.

With Christmas only a week away the time to find the perfect gift is running out.

But for those who are cutting it fine, and looking for some inspiration, ShopStyle Australia has pulled together a list of 12 awesome presents that any stylish guy would love to receive.

Buy before the December 21 to make the Christmas delivery cut off and to score free shipping and returns.

From summer basics like lightweight chinos and swim shorts to skincare and more, here’s to happy gift giving.

Cardholder, approx $166, Mulberry

Blazer, approx $2800, Dunhill

Swim shorts, approx $105, Mollusk

Cleanser, approx $28, C.O. Bigelow

Belt, approx $165, Hugo Boss

Chinos, approx $305, Rag and Bone

Tie, approx $140, Paul Smith London

Shirt, approx $383, Thom Browne

Suit, approx $1965, Canali

Sneakers, approx $620, Balenciaga

Shirt, approx $262, Officine Generale

T-shirt, approx $97, NN.07

* Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.

