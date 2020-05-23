12 Los Angeles bars and restaurants to order takeout from while social distancing

In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, state governments have ordered bars and restaurants to close but are allowing for pickup and delivery orders.

Los Angeles is especially impacted by these new restrictions.

Restaurants like RiceBox and Employees Only have remained open and are serving some of the best meals available in the city.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Dilan Garcia Lopez: While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep restaurants in Los Angeles closed for dine-in service, there are still plenty of places to get takeout and delivery from across the city. Here are 12 amazing places to get your foodie fix during these strange times. [smooches]

First on the list is Moo’s Craft Barbecue, with its central-Texas-style menu available curbside in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District. Right now, it’s offering brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and, of course, smoked pork sausage.

Now, if you’re over in West Hollywood, no biggie. We’ve got you covered. Employees Only is not only serving dishes like Wagyu burgers and pizza, but also six rolls of toilet paper for $US6, and, of course, make sure to pick up one of their at-home-cocktail kits as well.

OK, back on over to downtown LA. Guerrilla Tacos is open for business, offering not just flavorful tacos and tostadas, but an emergency taco kit, which includes five pounds of roasted chicken and, again, four rolls of toilet paper.

Down the street from Guerrilla Tacos, you’ll find Sonoratown. Words cannot describe how delicious these tacos are. So much so that you know that they had to win Insider’s best taco in LA award in 2019.

Sydney Kramer: All right, that was easy. Sonoratown, winner.

Narrator: In addition to its regular menu being available, Sonoratown is offering family-style dinners that can be shared and eaten throughout the week.

OK, onward to Echo Park we go in search of Konbi, a restaurant serving straight-up magic with its Japanese sandwiches. Everything on the menu is available curbside, and with its perfectly stackable boxes, you can stock up on all of its offerings for yourself and loved ones.

Among other gems inside the Spring Arcade lobby in Downtown LA sits RiceBox, with its minimal menu and extensive attention to detail. Rest assured that every item it offers will continue to be available, with the option of purchasing the meats by the pound. Of course, calling in for pickup is recommended, but it delivers as well.

All right, so we’re six restaurants deep, and if at this point you’re feeling like taking a break from meat-heavy foods, enter Crossroads Kitchen, with its wide variety of plant-based Mediterranean dishes. It’s currently offering two-person meal kits for popular items like the fettuccine alfredo, lasagna, and tiramisu.

Around the corner from Crossroads Kitchen you’ll find Slab, with its beautiful caveman-sized barbecue ribs and delicious brisket calling your name. And if that alone doesn’t fill you up, you can trust the coleslaw, mac and cheese, and potato salad to finish the job.

While we’re still on the Westside, let’s head on over to what we have crowned as the best doughnut in LA.

[laughing] Sydney: I told you! I told you.

Joe Avella: Yeah.

Narrator: Here, you will not only get your glazed-doughnut fix, but you have to try the buttermilk bars and, of course, the cinnamon butterflies.

Now, if this gloomy weather has you craving some delicious ramen, the short answer is that Tsujita is the place to go. Here you will find warm, filling, and thick Jiro-style ramen that was named Insider’s best ramen in all of LA.

No list of top places to eat is complete without Tacos 1986. Both of its brick-and-mortar locations are relatively new on the grand scale of the LA taco scene, but it earned its stripes in its early days with the always delicious pork adobada. Just look at that guac!

Lastly but certainly not least is Pie ‘n Burger in Pasadena. Aside from its vast selection of pies, it’s known as one of the best places to get a burger in the entire country. Seriously, just look at how thick and delicious these look. One of these days, pick up your phone and call in a pickup order. You won’t regret it.

OK, so that’s it. 12 must-try places that are open for takeout, delivery, or both. Operating hours are fluctuating based on demand and other factors, so order up while you can. Remember to stay safe, and happy eating.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in March 2020.

