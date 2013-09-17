13 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire On US Navy Yard Cafeteria

Picture: Getty Images

At least 13 people are dead, including a gunman, after he opened fire on a Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

Three others are wounded, including a D.C. police officer. All three are expected to survive.

Authorities were looking for two other persons of interest, but one has been ruled out as a suspect.

The other is a black male reportedly seen wearing a olive military uniform and carrying a rifle.

The incident began when the gunman shot a base security officer in the head at the headquarters of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Aaron Alexis. Picture: NBC

CBS and NBC reported that the gunman was carrying a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, and handgun (taken from the security officer). He was reportedly killed by police.

NBC, CBS, Washington Post, and the AP are reporting that the deceased gunman was Aaron Alexis, a 34-year-old Navy civilian contractor from Texas.

The F.B.I. believes the the gunman used a former employee’s ID card to enter Building 197, where most of the victims were shot on the third and fourth floors.

A witness told the AP that a gunman was shooting at people in the building’s cafeteria on the first floor from a fourth floor ledge in the hallway outside his office.

The incident began at about 8:20am.

More than 3,000 people work in the building. Two witnesses spoke with CNN after fleeing the building during the shooting.

Some schools in the area, as well as much of the area around the Navy Yard, have been locked down all day. Some students and workers have begun to leave.

Naval Sea Systems Command is the largest of the Navy’s five system commands, accounting for a quarter of the Navy’s budget, and is in charge of buying and maintaining Navy ships, submarines, and combat systems.

The shooting is the worst loss-of-life incident within D.C. borders since 1982 when Air Florida Flight 90 crashed and killed 78.

Here’s a couple of photos from the scene:

From one of our staffers sheltering in place in SE DC. #NavyYardShooting pic.twitter.com/UNcWqRLExY — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 16, 2013





Navy Yard employees evacuated to underground parking deck. pic.twitter.com/YVdwsVQtU8 — Gerritt (@Gerritt) September 16, 2013





Watching the news at the Navy Yard food court. Still locked down. pic.twitter.com/B2PIPcWDqJ — Gerritt (@Gerritt) September 16, 2013





Here’s the White House statement:

WH statement on Navy Yard shooting pic.twitter.com/0zMeigWdqZ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 16, 2013





