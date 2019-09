Where there’s pre-market action, there’s market-moving news.



Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market right now, based on Nasdaq data, with the catalysts that could be driving them.

Nvidia (NVDA) -- CUTS OUTLOOK Akamai (AKAM) -- EARNINGS REPORT DryShips (DRYS) -- EARNINGS REPORT Celgene (CELG) - EARNINGS BEAT EXPECTATIONS Genzyme (GENZ) -- M&A DEAL Logitech (LOGI) -- EARNINGS REPORT Clean Energy (CLNE) -- NATURAL GAS LEGISLATION Life Tech (LIFE) - EARNINGS BEAT EXPECTATIONS Aixtron (AIXG) -- EARNINGS REPORT, HIKES GUIDANCE ASML -- RECENT EARNINGS OPTIMISM Symantec (SYMC) -- SLASHES OUTLOOK Citrix (CTXS) -- RAISES GUIDANCE

