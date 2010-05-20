12 Key Charts That Show The Savage Beating In The Commodities World

Photo: Stockcharts.com

One of the major themes we’ve witnessed in the recent selloff is the big attitude change towards commodities.Basically, they’ve been hammered for a few reasons:



“risk aversion”

Actual possible slowing of Chinese demand.

The mining supertax. Australia has announced a big tax, and there’s talk that other countries will follow. This Sydney Morning Herald article talks about mining supertax contagion. Peru and Chile may be the next to tax miners big.

So, we’ve rounded up a quick look at some charts that tell the story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.