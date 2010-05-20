12 Key Charts That Show The Savage Beating In The Commodities World

Joe Weisenthal
mosaic

Photo: Stockcharts.com

One of the major themes we’ve witnessed in the recent selloff is the big attitude change towards commodities.Basically, they’ve been hammered for a few reasons:

  • “risk aversion”
  • Actual possible slowing of Chinese demand.
  • The mining supertax. Australia has announced a big tax, and there’s talk that other countries will follow. This Sydney Morning Herald article talks about mining supertax contagion. Peru and Chile may be the next to tax miners big.

So, we’ve rounded up a quick look at some charts that tell the story.

BHP Billiton, the biggest miner in the world, falling like a knife.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Potash, a major player in fertiliser

Source: Stockcharts.com

Source: Stockcharts.com

The Canadian dollar falling below parity again.

Source: Stockcharts.com

But the Japanese yen, the opposite of a commodity currency, starting to break out.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Oil giant exxon looking sick.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The Brazilian stock exchange is in a deep bear market.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Suddenly gold isn't looking so hot. At least not miner Barrick Gold.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The Australian dollar. The worst currency for the month of may.

Source: Stockcharts.com

BP. Duh.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Vale, a big copper player, getting crushed.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Finally Rio Tinto, another huge miner.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.