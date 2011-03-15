12 iPhone And iPad Apps That Can Play Video On Your Apple TV Wirelessly With AirPlay

Photo: Apple

One of the best new features in iOS 4.3 is the ability to stream video from apps to your Apple TV via Air Play.Even though the latest iOS update has been around for less than a week, several apps have already taken advantage of the new feature.



Apple is promoting AirPlay apps with a special section in iTunes dedicated to the first batch.

We took a look at the first iOS apps to integrate AirPlay.

