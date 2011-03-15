12 iPhone And iPad Apps That Can Play Video On Your Apple TV Wirelessly With AirPlay

Photo: Apple
One of the best new features in iOS 4.3 is the ability to stream video from apps to your Apple TV via Air Play.Even though the latest iOS update has been around for less than a week, several apps have already taken advantage of the new feature.
Apple is promoting AirPlay apps with a special section in iTunes dedicated to the first batch.
We took a look at the first iOS apps to integrate AirPlay.
Discovery Channel HD is a free iPad app that includes clips of the network's popular shows. The app doesn't include full episodes, but there are plenty of clips updated daily to keep you occupied.
Price: Free
Vevo is a music video streaming app. It includes all the popular artists and their latest videos in a searchable database. The app and AirPlay will work on iPad and iPhone.
Price: Free
We're not sure what use cookie recipes on your TV would be, but Martha Stewart Makes Cookies will let you beam the latest recipes directly to the big screen using AirPlay.
Price: $4.99
FitnessClass is an iPad app with a huge library of workout videos. AirPlay makes this app especially useful now that you can watch the videos on your TV. The app is free, but each video costs between $0.99 and $2.99 as an in-app purchase. There are also 30-day subscriptions to certain classes.
Price: Free
ESPN The Magazine can now push its videos to your TV over AirPlay. You can watch clips from the Wide World of Sports and other video reports.
Price: Free, each issue costs $9.99 as an in-app purchase
Golfplan includes video tutorials from golf pro Paul Azinger. You can also input your own golf statistics and track your progress. The app will work on iPhone and iPad.
Price: $0.99
My Daily Clip delivers a movie scene to your iPhone or iPad every day of the year. The app also includes movie trivia and links to download the full movie from iTunes.
Price: Free
Baseball Gameplan is an instructional app full of video tutorials to help you with every aspect of the game. Each video category -- pitching, fielding, hitting, etc. -- will cost $0.99 as an in-app purchase.
Price: Free for iPad and iPhone
MLS MatchDay will let you stream any Major League Soccer game live to your iPad or Apple TV via AirPlay. For $39.99 you'll get access to the live streaming content. Non-paying users can watch highlights and scores from previous games.
Price: Free
Air Video is a great app that lets you stream any video file type to your iOS device. Now, the app supports AirPlay, which means you can stream your videos to your TV from your computer, even if they aren't in an iTunes format. It's a much better option than jailbreaking.
Newsy is a series of quick video roundup of the day's breaking news. Reporters aggregate news and opinion from multiple sources and condense them into quick one or two minute videos.
Price: Free
