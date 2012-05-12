14 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Investors had a lot to digest this week. Following last weekend’s elections, Greece scrambled to get its government together. And they’re still not done.Then on Thursday, markets learned that J.P. Morgan, arguably the most well-regarded bank on Wall Street, would lose at least $2 billion on trading within its Chief Investment Office in London.



This week, analysts offered some progressive ideas regarding market movements, currency valuation, volatility, and the gold trade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.