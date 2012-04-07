12 Fascinating Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Housing was back in focus this week as economists saw renewed signs that the bottom may have finally been touched.But against that strong sentiment was relatively middling jobs data, topped off by the weak Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.



And between these two maelstroms, markets had some of their most difficult days since the year began.

Wall Street’s sharpest economists, strategists, and analysts sounded off on these matters this week.

Most offered the same trite analysis we’ve read repeatedly.

But some thought outside the box.

