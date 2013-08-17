How To Make 12 Iconic Movie Drinks

Hollywood and booze have been synonymous for a long time.
So it’s no surprise that many iconic beverages gained prominence in our bars and restaurants thanks to the silver screen.
From cult movies to blockbusters, many films’ secret stars are really the cocktails consumed by overpaid actors.
We picked out 12 famous adult beverages to grace some of the best movies in history.
James Bond is of course known for a martini, 'shaken, not stirred.' In this 2006 remake, he got a little more specific.
- 3 measures of Gordon's Gin
- 1 measure of vodka
- 1/2 measure Kina Lillet
- lemon peel for garnish
Bill Murray keeps living the same day over and over again in this classic. He orders this drink to win the affection of the leading lady. 'It always makes me think of Rome. The way the sun hits the buildings in the afternoon,' Murray says tenderly.
- Sweet vermouth
- Ice
- Lemon twist
'I am NOT drinking any f -- ing Merlot!' yells Paul Giamatti in this 2004 dramedy about a Santa Barbara wine trip gone wrong.
- Pinot Noir wine comes from a 'fickle grape.' It's a dry, fruit-forward wine with 'strawberry, cherry, raspberry and blackberry fruit taking the cake for palate presence.'
Bruce Willis plays an intrepid reporter in this movie based on Tom Wolfe's novel on race and class in 1980s New York City. In one scene, he meets with Arthur, an old, unhealthy man who tempts fate by ordering a Sidecar.
- 1 1/2 oz Cognac or Armagnac, or bourbon
- 1 oz Cointreau or triple sec orange liqueur
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- Lemon twist for garnish
- Sugar for rimming (optional)
German soldiers order this champagne cocktail moments before Rick's gin joint gets shut down for gambling. The drink is named after the famous WWI French 75-millimetre M1897 gun.
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz gin
- 1/2 oz Cointreau orange liqueur
- Champagne
'For relaxing times, make it Suntory time.' Bill Murray plays a lonely, washed up actor marketing Suntory Japanese whiskey in Tokyo, where he develops a friendship with a recent Yale grad played by Scarlett Johansson.
Recipe:
- Suntory Whiskey
- Ice (optional)
Marilyn Monroe stars in the 1959 classic, where the drink of choice is this whiskey cocktail.
- 2 oz rye whiskey
- 1/2 oz sweet vermouth
- 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
- Maraschino cherry for garnish
While we can't know the exact recipe of this futuristic highball cocktail, we know from the book that it includes milk and hallucinogens. The cocktail gets the main characters ready to commit 'ultraviolence' in this dystopian Stanley Kubrick film.
Recipe (one guess):
- 25 ml Absinthe
- 25 ml Anisette liqeur
- 50 ml Irish Cream liqeur
- 125 ml milk
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
'I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.' Enough said.
- A dry red wine made from the Sangiovese grape. It's usually consumed with Italian food (and not human flesh).
Wall Street psycho killer Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale) orders this interesting duo of scotch-whiskey and Mexican beer in the film.
Recipe:
- This one's easy. J&B scotch whiskey, no ice. And a Corona!
OK it's not a movie, but Don Draper drinks it, so it made the list. The drink has made a return since Mad Men's 2007 premiere.
- 1 sugar cube
- 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
- 2 orange slices (not if you're Don Draper)
- 3 oz bourbon whiskey
- Maraschino cherry for garnish (definitely not if you're Don Draper)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.