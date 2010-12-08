12 Huge Questions About Apple's Business

With Apple’s fourth quarter fast drawing to a close, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster decided to take a look at the business.
In a note he answers 12 big questions about where Apple is today and where it’s going tomorrow. We’ve paraphrased the note and quoted the relevant bits.
The bottom line: Apple’s future is the iPhone and iPad. It has room for growth with both of them, it just has to watch out for Android.
Apple is well positioned to sell more Macs, iPads, and iPhones. Below are Piper's estimates. (Note that Munster hasn't been the best at predicting this stuff, he's often conservative.)
- Mac Q4 estimate: 4.2 million, in line with the street.
- iPad Q4 estimate: 5.5 million units.
- iPhone Q4 estimate: 15.5 million units.
Apple's Q3 was hurt* by limited supply for the iPad and the iPhone. Those issues are now resolved. Apple can meet demand, and it has started selling both devices in more places around the world. That should give it a strong Q4.
*Relatively speaking. Apple didn't deliver the crazy huge blow out many were expecting.
The iPad is a lower margin product. The more Apple sells, the more it impacts margins. However, we shouldn't expect too big a hit to margins in Q4. Over time, margins will improve on the iPad. Munster thinks, 'the iPad will have less of an impact on Apple's margins than the Street is expecting.'
Apple's new HQ in Cupertino is moving along nicely. It's a positive for Apple because it means the company is growing, and the employees will have more room to operate, which is a plus. Yesterday we ran a slideshow of buildings done by the company that's designing Apple's new HQ, don't miss it »
Munster is predicting the iPhone is on Verizon by the end of the first half of 2011. His full take on this question is worth a read:
'We believe that Apple has made two meaningful errors since its entrance into the iPhone business in 2007: 1) the company did not originally subsidise the iPhone, but it quickly corrected this error by offering the original iPhone at a lower price shortly after its release, and offering the iPhone 3G at a subsidized price one year after the original iPhone launched; 2) We also believe that Apple's exclusive agreement with AT&T has limited demand for the device. We expect Apple to correct this issue by the end of 1H11 and add Verizon to the list of carriers that sell the iPhone in the US. The United States is the only remaining country of the 89 countries in which the iPhone is sold that involves an exclusive agreement (some countries only have one carrier, but are not exclusive agreements, like China). The company has exhibited a clear trend toward the multi-carrier model in recent months, and we believe the company will complete the trend by adding Verizon in the US in 1H11. Currently, Android phones outsell iPhones in the US, but we believe when Verizon gets the iPhone that trend could be reversed. As an example, in countries where the iPhone is available on multiple carriers and competes with Android, we see the iPhone outselling Android. The greatest factor in the success of Android has been Verizon. Customers are loyal to their carrier, and once Verizon gets the iPhone, we believe Android's success in the US will be tested.'
The App Store is under no threat from the web in the near term from the web. The functionality of native apps can't be matched just yet. Anecdotally, we hear people still prefer to hit apps as a short cut to their favourite sites or products on smartphones over navigating the web.
Android is the biggest threat to Apple, duh. Munster doesn't even mention Windows Phone 7. And he says RIM is over the hill.
The iPad is only available in 30 countries versus the iPhone and iPod Touch which are in 160 countries. It will expand to other countries.
Apple's closed ecosystem can be helpful with consumers trying to access their content across multiple devices. With Apple's big data centre, it should allow users to get their content from some sort of cloud based storage system.
Munster thinks so. Here's his take: 'The iPad is currently available via a carrier at an optional subsidized price in four countries (carriers pay wholesale prices and determine the subsidized price along with contractual terms). As the tablet market develops, we expect it to slowly move toward an increasingly subsidized model (for tablets equipped with cellular data, but Wi-Fi only versions will also be available unsubsidized). Beyond 2011 we expect subsidized tablets will be more widely available, which should provide a tailwind for unit sales. For example, AT&T could raise its monthly data plan from $25/month to $35/month and decrease the cost of the iPad from $629 to $389 if it instituted a 2-year contractual agreement with iPad 3G sales.'
Munster believes Apple has focused on enterprise with iOS and is positioned to capture a share of the market in 2011. He thinks Apple is expanding its enterprise sales force to sell iPads to the hospitality, health care, banking and manufacturing sectors over the next 'several' years.
The enterprise is Microsoft's stronghold. Can Apple do anything to change it? Not really, but more CIOs are allowing employees to choose a PC or a Mac, which is favourable for Apple.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.