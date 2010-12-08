12 Huge Questions About Apple's Business

Munster is predicting the iPhone is on Verizon by the end of the first half of 2011. His full take on this question is worth a read:

'We believe that Apple has made two meaningful errors since its entrance into the iPhone business in 2007: 1) the company did not originally subsidise the iPhone, but it quickly corrected this error by offering the original iPhone at a lower price shortly after its release, and offering the iPhone 3G at a subsidized price one year after the original iPhone launched; 2) We also believe that Apple's exclusive agreement with AT&T has limited demand for the device. We expect Apple to correct this issue by the end of 1H11 and add Verizon to the list of carriers that sell the iPhone in the US. The United States is the only remaining country of the 89 countries in which the iPhone is sold that involves an exclusive agreement (some countries only have one carrier, but are not exclusive agreements, like China). The company has exhibited a clear trend toward the multi-carrier model in recent months, and we believe the company will complete the trend by adding Verizon in the US in 1H11. Currently, Android phones outsell iPhones in the US, but we believe when Verizon gets the iPhone that trend could be reversed. As an example, in countries where the iPhone is available on multiple carriers and competes with Android, we see the iPhone outselling Android. The greatest factor in the success of Android has been Verizon. Customers are loyal to their carrier, and once Verizon gets the iPhone, we believe Android's success in the US will be tested.'